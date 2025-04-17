Copper and P2P.org Kickstart Partnership to Enhance Staking for Institutions

Advertisement

Copper, a flagship cryptocurrency custody provider and collateral manager, has shared the details of its strategic alliance with staking provider P2P.org. The two teams wll work together on a new generation of staking and restaking solutions for institutional clients.

Copper partners with P2P.org, offers institutional-scale solutions for staking

Copper, a large-scale provider of cryptocurrency custody solutions, asset management and digital banking tools, joins the P2P.org staking ecosystem in a long-term strategic partnership. With the two innovative teams working together, institutional clients of crypto will be able to access more advanced staking offerings.

🤝@P2Pvalidator & @CopperHQ are joining forces to redefine institutional-grade staking!



By combining Copper's custody expertise with https://t.co/NheSwP7QCK’s optimized infrastructure, we’re setting a new benchmark for security, efficiency, and performance. ⚡️



Alex Loktev, CRO… pic.twitter.com/8t9NQjMka3 — P2P.org (@P2Pvalidator) April 16, 2025

For new and existing clients, this collaboration broadens access to secure, high-performance staking services across multiple blockchains.

Copper will harness P2P.org’s proprietary rebalancing technology to support institutions looking for optimized returns and robust security.

Ben Lorente, Strategic Alliances Director at Copper, welcomes its new partner,and expects the collaboration to boost the value of the platform's existing offering:

We are excited to team up with P2P.org to supply our clients with unparalleled security and efficiency in managing their staked digital assets. The P2P.org team fully shares our commitment to ensuring a secure, user-friendly and dynamic staking environment where they can maximise their returns.

Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets.

At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.

More assets to be available for staking soon

Within the first release, the platforms will deliver services for Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) stakers with various deposit sizes.

Subsequent phases of integration will include Ethereum (ETH), DVT Token (DVT) and Bittensor (TAO), three popular proof-of-stake (PoS) assets.

Alex Loktev, CRO at P2P.org, echoes the statement of his colleague on the prospects of massive collaboration in the staking infrastructure segment:

This collaboration is a significant step forward for institutional staking as a whole. By combining Copper’s cutting-edge MPC technology and custody solutions with our staking infrastructure and unified API, we are meeting the exacting standards of institutional clients and lightening their technical load. Ultimately, our ambition is to set a new benchmark for what institutions expect from their staking collaborations.

P2P.org stands at the forefront of institutional staking, transforming digital asset participation through its pioneering "Staking-as-a-Business" approach.

With over $10 billion in staked and restaked assets spread across more than 40 blockchains, P2P.org has built a thriving ecosystem that serves over 90,000 delegators and hundreds of institutional clients.