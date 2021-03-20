Coinbase Postpones Direct Listing to April: Anonymous Sources

News
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 11:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
Biggest US-based crypto trading platform Coinbase has changed plans and put off its direct listing on Nasdaq until next month
Coinbase Postpones Direct Listing to April: Anonymous Sources
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bloomberg has reported that San-Francisco-based digital exchange Coinbase spearheaded by Brian Armstrong has decided to conduct its direct listing in April instead of March, according to anonymous sources.

The plans to go public this month have been reviewed.

Coinbase’s stock listing to happen in April

Earlier this week, almost 115 million of its shares (under the “COIN” ticker) has been registered on the Nasdaq platform by Coinbase investors where the listing will take place.

Initially, the company filed for a direct listing (as opposed to a regular IPO) on February 25 to start trading shared in March.

However, plans have undergone a change and the listing will occur in April. The Coinbase spokesperson has not given any comments on that so far.

Related
Cryptocurrency Giant Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public

How things work in a direct listing

Direct listing allows investors to start dumping their holdings once the company they bet on begins trading. In the case of an IPO, they have to wait for up to half-a-year.

Among Coinbase investors is Andreessen Horowitz and other major companies. For the Nasdaq, this is expected to be the first big-scale direct listing.

#Coinbase News #IPO News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Over 100 Companies to Shift from Ethereum to Cardano: Charles Hoskinson
News
03/14/2021 - 18:03

Over 100 Companies to Shift from Ethereum to Cardano: Charles Hoskinson
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Asks Court to Force SEC to Produce Documents Regarding Bitcoin and Ethereum
News
03/15/2021 - 19:28

Ripple Asks Court to Force SEC to Produce Documents Regarding Bitcoin and Ethereum

Alex Dovbnya
article image Cardano Soars 18 Percent on Coinbase Pro Listing
News
03/16/2021 - 17:55

Cardano Soars 18 Percent on Coinbase Pro Listing
Alex Dovbnya