    Chromia Eyes Incentivized Testnet With 250,000 CHR Tokens in Rewards

    Vladislav Sopov
    Chromia, cutting-edge programmable layer-1 blockchain, announces incentivized testnet with generous bonus program
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 13:15
    Newly launched testnet initiatives will focus on introducing the official Chromia Vault wallet to developers and end users with testnet tokens. As such, Web3 enthusiasts interested in novel blockchains will be able to stress test the network without the risk of losing money.

    Chromia new-gen L1 kicks off incentivized testnet initiatives HackNet, ProjectNet

    According to the official statement from its team, starting from June 11, 2024, Chromia blockchain has been onboarding developers and supporters to its incentivized testnet initiatives.

    The new initiatives, dubbed HackNet and ProjectNet, are geared more toward tech-savvy users, who can leverage the initiatives to identify areas in which the network can be reinforced ahead of its full launch. 

    The HackNet program, which carries a 100,000 CHR reward pool, will run until June 28 and end at the same time as the third-party audit conducted by Trail of Bits. The Chromia team will then be well placed to incorporate the feedback it has received and finalize its mainnet launch.

    Chromia cofounder Alex Mizrahi stresses that the launch of incentivized testnet is among the most crucial milestones on the road toward mainnet release, scheduled for 2024:

    We are excited to invite users to explore our innovative platform through this incentivized testing program. Ahead of the mainnet release, this is an opportunity to showcase the robustness and reliability of our technology, while also giving our loyal community the chance to contribute to shaping the future of the Chromia ecosystem.

    Chromia has also initiated ProjectNet, an initiative designed to entice developers to explore Rell and build decentralized applications on top of it.

    Gaming and RWA use cases are in focus for Chromia

    Chromia especially highlighted that no prior experience of working with Rell is required. Its Demo Dapp Contest is open to anyone with knowledge of creating Web2 or Web3 applications. 

    Upon completion of ProjectNet, six judges, including Chromia team members, will assess the submissions and award 50,000 CHR in total to the three best apps.

    Also, Chromia organized QuestNet, special program for new end users. A purpose-made newbie-friendly dashboard was created that will make it easy to interact with the Chromia Vault wallet and specific dApps spanning digital collectibles, gaming, real-world assets (RWAs) and sports. A prize pool of 100,000 CHR has been earmarked for QuestNet.

