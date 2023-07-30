Charles Hoskinson Explains Why He Does Not Have Public Cardano Wallet

Sun, 07/30/2023 - 11:49
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano founder finally shares true reason behind not owning public Cardano wallet
Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently sparked a significant discussion on the X platform when he was asked why, unlike Ethereum's founder Vitalik Buterin, he does not have a public wallet address.

The question was asked by a user who pointed out the apparent inconsistency between the two founders' approaches. "Friendly reminder that Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum and favorite piñata of the Cardano Community, has a public wallet address, while Cardano's founder does not," the user wrote.

In response, Hoskinson stated that the decision not to have a public address is rooted in security concerns. According to him, a public address could potentially receive transactions from sanctioned nations and wallets, thus leading to a potential blacklist of his account.

He explained that unauthorized transactions could be sent from nations under sanctions or from wallets like the tornado cash, potentially resulting in the blacklisting of his account. This stance further justifies his appreciation for the concept of contingent settlement.

Cardano (ADA) Might Attain $7.80 in Next Bull Run: Prediction

Hoskinson's explanation sparked a string of follow-up questions from the community, leading to a spirited discussion. One member of the community questioned whether Hoskinson's viewpoint was suggestive of promoting contingent transactions on Cardano, insinuating a shift from the conventional permissionless nature of blockchains.

Responding to the query, a fellow user jumped in to defend Hoskinson. They countered the allegation, asking the skeptic to carefully interpret Hoskinson's explanation, highlighting that he had not explicitly supported any changes relating to "contingent transactions." They further emphasized that given the open, permissionless and free nature of blockchain, Hoskinson should be allowed to manage his interactions in the way he deems fit.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

