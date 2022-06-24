Celsius Facing Bankruptcy: Report

Troubled cryptocurrency lender Celsius is facing a potential bankruptcy, according to a Friday report published by The Wall Street Journal.
This comes less than two weeks after the company suspended all withdrawals, causing extreme market panic. Roughly half a million users have had their deposits frozen.
The firm has now hired more bankruptcy consultants from global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal, the report says.
Securities officials from five separate states have already started investigating the embattled cryptocurrency lenders.