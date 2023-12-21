Celestia (TIA) Approaches $2 Billion Market Cap While New ICO Coin InQubeta (QUBE) Opens Next Tokensale Phase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Early Celestia (TIA) holders must be smiling at their portfolios right now. Launched in the final quarter of 2023, it has since become one of the biggest breakout cryptos, with its market cap nearing $2 billion. If you aped into it early, congrats on having a great eye for solid projects.

With several emerging cryptos on the market, investors are wondering which token will follow TIA’s step next. Among the flood of new ICOs, a promising project stands out.

InQubeta (QUBE) convergence of AI and blockchain makes it an interesting ICO to consider in 2023.

InQubeta (QUBE): The Next ICO of December

InQubeta (QUBE) early funding is experiencing tremendous success, blasting through $7.2 million. In addition, its innovative concept and the critical problem it aims to solve set it up for success.

Its key feature is the convergence of blockchain and AI. It stands at this intersection and aims to solve a key issue within the AI sector. It will become the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through cryptocurrency, thereby solving fundraising challenges. This will further bolster the rate of groundbreaking AI products emerging from the market.

Within its ecosystem, there will be an NFT marketplace. Here, startups will mint investment opportunities as equity-based NFTs, through which they will raise funds. By browsing through this marketplace and buying investment-backed NFTs, investors can become early backers of cutting-edge AI products—maybe the next ChatGPT.

The presale is in its sixth stage, and a token is priced at just $0.01925.

Celestia (TIA) Approaching $2 Billion Market Cap

Three months ago, specifically in September, only a few people would have known Celestia (TIA). However, today, it is among the top altcoins on the market. If you are curious about its success story, continue reading.

To begin, Celestia is the first modular blockchain that enables the deployment of blockchains with minimal overhead.

We mentioned earlier how Celestia was relatively unknown months ago. Well, its token sale was held between October 31 and November 14, and after a successful airdrop distribution, it skyrocketed. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, it is among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. Further, it registered an all-time high of $14.6, and its market size is nearing $2 billion

Celestia is one of the numerous success stories in the crypto landscape. It is approaching the $2 billion market cap, with InQubeta tipped to become as successful. Its blend of AI and blockchain makes it primed for adoption and staggering growth.

