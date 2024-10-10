CARV Launches Token, Announces Listing Schedule on CEXes

Advertisement

CARV, the largest modular identity and data layer for gaming and AI use cases, shared the details of the successful launch of its CARV token. After massive funding rounds and long-term partnerships, CARV is available to audiences of tier-1 exchanges including the likes of KuCoin and Bitget.

CARV token launched, arrives at major CEXes

Today, Oct.10, 2024, CARV, a core native cryptocurrency of an eponymous modular data protocol for the gaming and AI segments, officially went live. Once created, the token made it to eight mainstream CEXes, including Bybit, KuCoin, Bitget, HTX, Gate, BingX, HashKey Global and MEXC.

CARV ia minted on top of Base, a high-performance zkEVM L2 backed by Coinbase. The token generation event marks a significant milestone in CARV’s mission to revolutionize data ownership.

As the governance and participation cornerstone of CARV’s ecosystem — CARV Protocol, CARV Play and CARV Labs — the newly launched asset empowers holders to actively shape the protocol’s future and benefit from data monetization mechanisms.

Holders can not only engage in decision-making and propose new features but also acquire CARV nodes, with 40 million tokens allocated to further decentralize the network and generate new revenue streams.

Victor Yu, COO of CARV, highlighs the importance of the CARV launch for the protocol's progress and its community management strategy:

Our TGE is a pivotal moment for CARV as we continue to empower gamers and AI developers to truly control their data. With the CARV token, we are taking another step towards building a fair and transparent data-driven ecosystem.

Fueled by the equilibrium of CARV’s proven revenue model and high-yield staking opportunities, CARV presents a compelling case for traders.

Mainnet launch expected in coming months

The token’s utility extends to millions of gamers through Infinite Play, CARV’s play-to-earn economy, which now incorporates CARV after three successful experimental seasons and demonstrated high APR staking. Additionally, as CARV advances in AI, Web2 companies will use CARV to access valuable, user-controlled data, creating further demand.

CARV kicked off with a total supply of one billion, to be fully released over four years. Half of the total supply is reserved for the community, including 10% allocated across three seasons of airdrops.

According to its statement, the team remains laser-focused on its upcoming mainnet preparations and other key initiatives before the end of the year.