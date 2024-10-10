Advertisement
AD

    CARV Launches Token, Announces Listing Schedule on CEXes

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    CARV, modular blockchain protocol at intersection between AI, Web3 and DePIN, released its token to general public
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 11:21
    CARV Launches Token, Announces Listing Schedule on CEXes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    CARV, the largest modular identity and data layer for gaming and AI use cases, shared the details of the successful launch of its CARV token. After massive funding rounds and long-term partnerships, CARV is available to audiences of tier-1 exchanges including the likes of KuCoin and Bitget.

    CARV token launched, arrives at major CEXes

    Today, Oct.10, 2024, CARV, a core native cryptocurrency of an eponymous modular data protocol for the gaming and AI segments, officially went live. Once created, the token made it to eight mainstream CEXes, including Bybit, KuCoin, Bitget, HTX, Gate, BingX, HashKey Global and MEXC.

    CARV ia minted on top of Base, a high-performance zkEVM L2 backed by Coinbase. The token generation event marks a significant milestone in CARV’s mission to revolutionize data ownership.

    Advertisement

    As the governance and participation cornerstone of CARV’s ecosystem — CARV Protocol, CARV Play and CARV Labs — the newly launched asset empowers holders to actively shape the protocol’s future and benefit from data monetization mechanisms.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Introduces Crypto Vaults for Banks in Major Expansion Move
    2009 Satoshi-Era Whale Begins $70 Million Bitcoin Sell-Off
    Big Reason for "Breaking Bad Satoshi”'s Disappearance Voiced by Samson Mow
    FBI-Linked Wallet Owns Shiba Inu's Bone

    Holders can not only engage in decision-making and propose new features but also acquire CARV nodes, with 40 million tokens allocated to further decentralize the network and generate new revenue streams.

    Victor Yu, COO of CARV, highlighs the importance of the CARV launch for the protocol's progress and its community management strategy:

    Our TGE is a pivotal moment for CARV as we continue to empower gamers and AI developers to truly control their data. With the CARV token, we are taking another step towards building a fair and transparent data-driven ecosystem.

    Fueled by the equilibrium of CARV’s proven revenue model and high-yield staking opportunities, CARV presents a compelling case for traders.

    Mainnet launch expected in coming months 

    The token’s utility extends to millions of gamers through Infinite Play, CARV’s play-to-earn economy, which now incorporates CARV after three successful experimental seasons and demonstrated high APR staking. Additionally, as CARV advances in AI, Web2 companies will use CARV to access valuable, user-controlled data, creating further demand.

    CARV kicked off with a total supply of one billion, to be fully released over four years. Half of the total supply is reserved for the community, including 10% allocated across three seasons of airdrops.

    According to its statement, the team remains laser-focused on its upcoming mainnet preparations and other key initiatives before the end of the year.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 11:10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Close to Seven-Day High in 4.1 Trillion Surge
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 11:02
    Ripple Introduces Crypto Vaults for Banks in Major Expansion Move
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VanEck Launches $30M Fund to Support Innovation in Fintech, Crypto and AI
    Coded Estate's Oversubscribed Angel Round Fuels Launch of Real Estate Hub on Nibiru Chain
    BloFin Impresses at TOKEN2049 Singapore with Strong Vision for Rapid Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Close to Seven-Day High in 4.1 Trillion Surge
    Ripple Introduces Crypto Vaults for Banks in Major Expansion Move
    2009 Satoshi-Era Whale Begins $70 Million Bitcoin Sell-Off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD