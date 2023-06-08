Cardano's Mithril Nearly Ready for Mainnet Launch

Thu, 06/08/2023 - 17:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The imminent release of Mithril, a protocol aimed at boosting scalability and chain synchronization, will mark yet another milestone for Cardano
Cardano's Mithril Nearly Ready for Mainnet Launch
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano's much-anticipated Mithril protocol is closing in on its Mainnet launch, according to notes from a recent Stake Pool Operator (SPO) call by Richard McCracken, a known figure in the Cardano community.

With final testing stages in progress, Cardano continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving scalability and performance.

McCracken's update encourages SPOs to upgrade to node version 8.0.0 on the mainnet, suggesting a single relay in P2P, and another in manual or topology updater mode. However, he recommends the use of version 8.1.1 only on the preview testnet for the time being, suggesting a cautious approach to the mainnet transition. These updates underscore Cardano's commitment to the smooth functioning of its network during crucial upgrades.

On the Mithril front, the protocol's launch on the mainnet appears imminent. Stakeholders and community members have been invited to join the Discord channel to participate in coordinating the launch, testing, and feedback collection for Mithril. This collaborative approach is a cornerstone of Cardano's community-oriented ethos.

Related
Former SEC Official to Crypto Owners: 'Get Out Now'
The Mithril protocol aims to create a stronger and lighter blockchain through a stake-based threshold signature scheme to enhance chain synchronization, state bootstrapping, and trust issues in blockchain applications.

In other updates, McCracken touched on governance, revealing that Delegated Representatives (DREPs) would have the ability to remain anonymous, and there would be no saturation cap on the amount of delegation a DRep can receive. 

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
06/09/2023 - 07:45
XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
06/09/2023 - 06:01
Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
06/08/2023 - 20:25
Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya