Cardano's Mithril Nearly Ready for Mainnet Launch

The imminent release of Mithril, a protocol aimed at boosting scalability and chain synchronization, will mark yet another milestone for Cardano

Cardano's much-anticipated Mithril protocol is closing in on its Mainnet launch, according to notes from a recent Stake Pool Operator (SPO) call by Richard McCracken, a known figure in the Cardano community.

With final testing stages in progress, Cardano continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving scalability and performance.

McCracken's update encourages SPOs to upgrade to node version 8.0.0 on the mainnet, suggesting a single relay in P2P, and another in manual or topology updater mode. However, he recommends the use of version 8.1.1 only on the preview testnet for the time being, suggesting a cautious approach to the mainnet transition. These updates underscore Cardano's commitment to the smooth functioning of its network during crucial upgrades.

On the Mithril front, the protocol's launch on the mainnet appears imminent. Stakeholders and community members have been invited to join the Discord channel to participate in coordinating the launch, testing, and feedback collection for Mithril. This collaborative approach is a cornerstone of Cardano's community-oriented ethos.

The Mithril protocol aims to create a stronger and lighter blockchain through a stake-based threshold signature scheme to enhance chain synchronization, state bootstrapping, and trust issues in blockchain applications.

In other updates, McCracken touched on governance, revealing that Delegated Representatives (DREPs) would have the ability to remain anonymous, and there would be no saturation cap on the amount of delegation a DRep can receive.