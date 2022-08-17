Cardano Vasil: Release of Latest Specification to Speed up Integration

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Github data shared by Cardano updates, the new Cardano Rosetta 1.8.0, which supports the upcoming Vasil protocol upgrade, has been released. As stated in the developer notes, ''the Dockerfile bundles the latest Vasil node 1.35.3 and the newly released Cardano DB sync v13.0.4.''

Cardano Rosetta is both a specification and a set of tools that simplify the process of integrating with Cardano. The goal of Rosetta is to make the integration process easier, quicker and more dependable by serving as a general-purpose integration framework. The rationale for integrating with Rosetta is that all blockchains that have adopted an interface can communicate with it via a single interface without any issues. For instance, this is especially helpful for exchanges since they can interact with the Cardano chain using the same interface that they might already be using to interact with other chains.

The latest release is crucial since IOG notes that one of the indicators that would trigger the mainnet update is that at least 25 exchanges are being upgraded.

Factors to trigger the Vasil hard fork mainnet launch

In the past week, IOG reported that a new node version — 1.35.3 — has been released for use on the Vasil devnet and the new preproduction environment. It says that the new node may be the one that triggers the Vasil update on the mainnet if there are no significant new issues.

It has identified the three key variables that will be used to time the upgrade's mainnet rollout. First off, the final Vasil node candidate must produce 75% of the mainnet blocks.

Before the mainnet upgrade, about 25 exchanges representing the majority of the available liquidity must be onboarded. Then the top Cardano-based decentralized applications must also upgrade to node version 1.35.3.

According to IOG, the Vasil upgrade is still the most ambitious program of work it has undertaken, so safety and security are its top priorities when managing the upgrade.