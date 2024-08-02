Cardano Skyrockets 31% in Volume as ADA Price Finds Vital Support

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to data from CoinGlass, the trading volume of derivatives on popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has skyrocketed recently, recording a staggering 31% increase in the last 24 hours. The data reveals a turnover of $457.71 million in Cardano perpetual futures during the period under review.

Advertisement

In addition, trading volume on the spot markets for Cardano has also soared - 20% in 24 hours, with a final figure of $358 million. This brings the total trading volume across all markets for ADA to over $800 million.

Considering that the total market cap is $13.9 billion, the ratio of turnover to market cap is 5.75%, which is a fairly normal level of engagement and nothing out of the ordinary.

Key support for ADA

However, it is still 20%, and even 30% higher than the day before, and there is a reason for that. Obviously, the increased activity on Cardano is due to the fact that the price of ADA has reached a major support level at $0.38.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

Since the beginning of the week, the price of the Cardano token has lost about 5%, with the most pain coming yesterday. As a result, ADA reached an important support level, where its price became more attractive for rational traders.

Now everything depends on whether Cardano will stay above this level or fall below it. For now, $0.38 acts as support, but once breached it can turn into resistance, and breaking above it will be a tough challenge.

However, the same goes for a move below it, so ADA bulls have little to worry about at the moment.