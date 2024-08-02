    Cardano Skyrockets 31% in Volume as ADA Price Finds Vital Support

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano's ADA trading volume jumps 31%, finding key support that could trigger price rally
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 11:12
    Cardano Skyrockets 31% in Volume as ADA Price Finds Vital Support
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from CoinGlass, the trading volume of derivatives on popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has skyrocketed recently, recording a staggering 31% increase in the last 24 hours. The data reveals a turnover of $457.71 million in Cardano perpetual futures during the period under review. 

    Advertisement

    In addition, trading volume on the spot markets for Cardano has also soared - 20% in 24 hours, with a final figure of $358 million. This brings the total trading volume across all markets for ADA to over $800 million. 

    Related
    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 14:23
    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Keep Surging

    Considering that the total market cap is $13.9 billion, the ratio of turnover to market cap is 5.75%, which is a fairly normal level of engagement and nothing out of the ordinary.

    Key support for ADA

    However, it is still 20%, and even 30% higher than the day before, and there is a reason for that. Obviously, the increased activity on Cardano is due to the fact that the price of ADA has reached a major support level at $0.38. 

    Article image
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Since the beginning of the week, the price of the Cardano token has lost about 5%, with the most pain coming yesterday. As a result, ADA reached an important support level, where its price became more attractive for rational traders.

    Related
    $6.5 Billion ADA in One Day: Cardano Rivals Ethereum
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 11:35
    $6.5 Billion ADA in One Day: Cardano Rivals Ethereum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Now everything depends on whether Cardano will stay above this level or fall below it. For now, $0.38 acts as support, but once breached it can turn into resistance, and breaking above it will be a tough challenge. 

    However, the same goes for a move below it, so ADA bulls have little to worry about at the moment.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Key Reason to Shibarium's Future Success Revealed by SHIB Team
    Aug 2, 2024 - 11:06
    Key Reason to Shibarium's Future Success Revealed by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Flags Coinbase Scam on X: Details
    Aug 2, 2024 - 11:06
    Ripple CTO Flags Coinbase Scam on X: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image $83 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Aug 2, 2024 - 11:06
    $83 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Skyrockets 31% in Volume as ADA Price Finds Vital Support
    Key Reason to Shibarium's Future Success Revealed by SHIB Team
    Ripple CTO Flags Coinbase Scam on X: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD