    Cardano Just Launched Important Partner Chain Toolkit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano fighting on-chain security in unusual way
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 15:43
    Cardano Just Launched Important Partner Chain Toolkit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano developer Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) has announced the alpha v1 release of the partner chains toolkit. The toolkit release marks a significant milestone as it will enable blockchain builders to bootstrap security, leveraging Cardano's Stake Pool Operators (SPO).

    Advertisement

    Enhancing security and advantages of toolkit

    Notably, during the Cardano summit held last year, founder Charles Hoskinson delineated the path of the alpha v1 and his vision for partner chains. This development came about due to the limited number of validators on some chains, which therefore made them prone to low-cost attacks.

    However, with the partner chain's alpha v1 release, developers can now leverage the Cardano SPO to boost their security. This will be achieved as both new and preexisting networks can rapidly increase the number of validators for better security efficiency.

    Aside from the feature of shared security, other advantages of the release include a mixed validator committee, consensus model flexibility, opt-out capability and SPO participation. The mixed validator committee aims to guarantee balanced oversight as it comprises committees of trusted permissioned validators and Cardano SPOs.

    Cardano toolkit community-based approach

    Additionally, the partner chain can combine any consensus model and transition to layer-1 status with complete independence from Cardano without the need for a lock-in mechanism. Furthermore, the toolkit makes it simple and seamless for any Cardano SPO to become a validator for a partner chain without incurring huge costs, per hardware upgrades or software expenses.

    According to the update, the alpha v1 release signals the commencement of the process as a feedback mechanism from the community. Based on reviews, it will progress to the next stage. However, Input Output has decided to transparently launch it alongside its community and receive feedback.

    The first partner chain that will launch is Midnight. This integrates the technology of partner chains with Cardano SPOs to function as a bootstrapping validator for the network.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 15:36
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Will BlackRock Embrace Solana? Top ETF Expert Weighs In
    Aug 1, 2024 - 15:36
    Will BlackRock Embrace Solana? Top ETF Expert Weighs In
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 'This Approach Sets Bitget Apart From Others': CEO Gracy Chen on CEXes Evolution, Upcoming Trends and Bitget's Ambitions
    Aug 1, 2024 - 15:36
    'This Approach Sets Bitget Apart From Others': CEO Gracy Chen on CEXes Evolution, Upcoming Trends and Bitget's Ambitions
    U.Today Editorial TeamU.Today Editorial Team
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Cardano Just Launched Important Partner Chain Toolkit
    Will BlackRock Embrace Solana? Top ETF Expert Weighs In
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD