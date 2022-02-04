Cardano Reports Massive Performance Improvements for ADA Open-Source Wallet

News
Fri, 02/04/2022 - 11:32
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano's parent company has announced the release of a new version of Daedalus
Cardano Reports Massive Performance Improvements for ADA Open-Source Wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson highlights massive performance improvements for Cardano's open-source wallet Daedalus. IOHK, Cardano's parent company, has announced the release of a new version of Daedalus, 4.8.0 Cardano mainnet.

This Daedalus release seeks to integrate the latest version of Cardano wallet, which supports Cardano node v1.33.0 and brings about significant performance improvements. The latest upgrade will also allow computers with less than 16GB of RAM the option to enable the Cardano node runtime system (RTS) with a new splash screen displayed to help reduce memory usage.

This news comes as the total number of Cardano wallets surpasses the $3 million mark. The number of wallets holding the network's native coin, ADA, has increased significantly over the last year, indicating that the Cardano blockchain has witnessed tremendous growth.

The total number of Cardano wallets was 2.5 million on Dec. 24. More than 500,000 ADA wallets have been added since then.

Cardano implements key step in scaling vision as Basho phase unfolds

At the start of 2022, Cardano revealed 11 ways it intends to scale, one of which is the Hydra Solution. Hydra is a collection of Layer 2 solutions aimed at improving network security and scalability.

Cardano is at the foothills of the Basho, a phase that is all about scaling and network optimization, with smart contracts already in place. Along these lines, The Hydra Head, the first in a suite of protocols, is an important element of Cardano's scaling journey.

The Hydra Head protocol was already shaping up in 2020, according to IOHK, and has since grown into a proof of concept. It mentions that progress is still being made, with a more specified implementation for the testnet MVP being the next major step.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 36.7 Trillion SHIB Whale Expands Portfolio, Here's What He Acquires
02/04/2022 - 14:05
36.7 Trillion SHIB Whale Expands Portfolio, Here's What He Acquires
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Lawsuit Might Be Exciting in Following Months, Says Jeremy Hogan; Here's Why
02/04/2022 - 12:37
Ripple Lawsuit Might Be Exciting in Following Months, Says Jeremy Hogan; Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image One Simple Function Could Ruin Biggest NFT Collection in World: Details
02/04/2022 - 10:39
One Simple Function Could Ruin Biggest NFT Collection in World: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan