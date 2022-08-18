Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks

Cardano products now available to customers of key German banks as blockchain equities saw inflows of $8 million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano investment products will now be available to clients of major German banks Comdirect and Onvista. This comes as Valour announced an agreement with both banks, as a provider of crypto products for retail clients in Germany.

Comdirect, a brand of Commerzbank AG, is reportedly the third largest German bank and boasts over three million customers. It provides online brokerage, banking and advisory services in Germany, as well as access to 46 stock exchanges outside Germany. Meanwhile, Onvista is an online broker and a subsidiary of Comdirect Bank AG.

Aside from Cardano investment products in the form of an ETP, Valour, a provider of ETPs, also offers Polkadot, Solana, Avalanche, Cosmos and Enjin coin ETPs, as well as those in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cardano investment products recorded inflows

According to the CoinShares report, a broad set of altcoins, including Cardano, saw inflows totaling $3.9 million in the past week.

Generally, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows last week totaling $17 million. Bitcoin took a larger chunk of the outflows, which totaled $21 million last week. With inflows totaling $20 million into European markets but outflows of $36 million from American exchanges, regional flows show that attitudes are divided.

Unlike direct digital assets, which had outflows last week, blockchain equities saw inflows of $8 million, indicating a more positive outlook.

Cardano founder reacts to new crypto restrictions in Canada

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has reacted to a document making waves on Twitter about restrictions on buying cryptocurrencies in Canada.

A Twitter user named "Mo" had shared a document indicating that cryptocurrency users living in certain provinces in Canada would only be able to buy other cryptocurrencies worth no more than $30,000 per year. This, however, does not apply to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, which do not have limits on buying.