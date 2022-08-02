Cardano (ADA) Staking Now Supported by This Swiss Bank

Alex Dovbnya
Sygnum Bank's clients will be able to stake eighth largest cryptocurrency
Cardano (ADA) Staking Now Supported by This Swiss Bank
Sygnum Bank, the first regulated digital asset bank in the world, has added support for Cardano (ADA) staking, according to a blog post published on Aug. 2.

The bank says that it offers institutional-grade security for its clients.

Cardano started offering staking rewards with the launch of the Shelley mainnet back in July 2020. Holders of the ADA cryptocurrency can delegate their tokens to staking pools and earn interest. As of now, 3,180 pools are online.

Apart from Cardano, the Switzerland-based bank also supports Tezos Ethereum (ETH) and other popular proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies.

In June, Sygnum Bank introduced services for a range of digital assets from the decentralized finance sector.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

