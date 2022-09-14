Cardano (ADA) Should Have One More Major Price Drop, Peter Brandt Says

Wed, 09/14/2022 - 20:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Longtime commodity trader Peter Brandt believes that the ADA price will head lower if this bearish pattern plays out
Cardano (ADA) Should Have One More Major Price Drop, Peter Brandt Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Longtime commodity trader Peter Brandt has opined that the ADA price will likely plunge lower.

Brandt has pointed to the fact that the token is in the process of forming a descending triangle on its daily chart.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

If the bearish pattern ends up playing out, the ADA price will likely have “one more significant decline.”

Related
Ethereum Merge Is Just Hours Away, but ETH Price Remains in Red

The native cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain is currently trading at $0.47 on the Binance exchange.

The upcoming Vasil upgrade, which is scheduled on Sept. 22, is expected to be a significant bullish catalyst for the ADA token, but it may struggle to buck the broader bearish trend.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum Merge Is Just Hours Away, but ETH Price Remains in Red
09/14/2022 - 19:07
Ethereum Merge Is Just Hours Away, but ETH Price Remains in Red
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned
09/14/2022 - 17:00
SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Lawsuit: Two Things That May Impact Crypto Space in Near Future per Jeremy Hogan
09/14/2022 - 16:45
Ripple Lawsuit: Two Things That May Impact Crypto Space in Near Future per Jeremy Hogan
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide