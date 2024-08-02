    Cardano (ADA) Scores Stunning Reliability Milestone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Cardano (ADA) community celebrates its 2,500th day without network outages
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 14:15
    Cardano (ADA) Scores Stunning Reliability Milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Proof-of-stake (PoS) smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) scored a major reliability accomplishment. A community activist noticed that it managed to spend 2,500 days in mainnet operations, having no severe performance issues. Its total value locked (TVL) in DeFi is attempting to recover from an early-July drop to nine-month lows.

    Cardano (ADA): 500 epochs, zero outages, community celebrating

    Blockchain platform Cardano (ADA), one of the oldest proof-of-stake (PoS) networks, finished its 500th epoch without network outages. Such a milestone was noticed by Jaromír Tesař, blockchain expert and long-term Cardano (ADA) ambassador.

    Given the fact that one Cardano (ADA) epoch roughly equals five days, it means that its transactions are running uninterupted for 2,500 days in a row.

    Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts are celebrating this reliability accomplishment. At the same time, numerous skeptics are mocking the blockchain for tiny on-chain activity and pale price performance of its core native crypto, ADA.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update

    In 2023-2024, a number of large blockchains were suffering from periodic network outages. For instance, Solana (SOL), another proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, was down for five hours in April this year.

    Related
    Real Reason Behind Solana's Recent Outage Unveiled
    Fri, 02/09/2024 - 18:47
    Real Reason Behind Solana's Recent Outage Unveiled
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain stopped block production for one hour on Feb. 23, as U.Today reported previously. Both networks implemented emergency fixes to their codebases.

    Cardano (ADA) TVL recovering in July, data says

    Meanwhile, the total value locked in Cardano (ADA) decreased in recent months. It peaked in mid-March 2024 at almost $500 million while, today, it sits at $222 million, DeFiLlama data says.

    At the same time, it managed to add almost 15% compared to its many-month low, registered four weeks ago. Minswap, Indigo and Liqwid protocols combined are responsible for 50% of its aggregated TVL.

    The Cardano (ADA) price is also down by 50% since mid-March. As of printing time, the asset is changing hands at $0.38, losing 3.4% in the last 24 hours.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image $164 Billion: Tether (USDT) Drives Stablecoin Growth to 2-Year High
    Aug 2, 2024 - 14:09
    $164 Billion: Tether (USDT) Drives Stablecoin Growth to 2-Year High
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    Aug 2, 2024 - 14:09
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Is XRP Price Slump Connected to Japan's Banking Crisis?
    Aug 2, 2024 - 14:09
    Is XRP Price Slump Connected to Japan's Banking Crisis?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Scores Stunning Reliability Milestone
    $164 Billion: Tether (USDT) Drives Stablecoin Growth to 2-Year High
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD