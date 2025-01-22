Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Returns to $1 Despite Hourly Death Cross Signal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano's slight rebound coincides with bearish "death cross" indicator on hourly charts
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 15:11
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano (ADA) Returns to $1 Despite Hourly Death Cross Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) saw a slight recovery in today's session, returning to $1 after slipping below it in previous sessions.

    Advertisement

    Cardano saw profit-taking after reaching a high of $1.16 on Jan. 17. The fall came to a halt on Jan. 20 after two consecutive days of decline, with the price briefly rising to $1.10. But bears would not give up, resuming the drop and driving ADA to a low of $0.95 in Tuesday's trading session.

    The downtrend continued in today's session, with ADA barely recovering to the daily SMA 50 at $1.01, roughly where it now trades. Cardano was battling to hold the $1 mark at the time of writing, having gained 1.02% in the last 24 hours to $1.00.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Returns to $1 Despite Hourly Death Cross Signal
    XRP Plots Rebound, Is ATH Next Stop?
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Wakes up After 13 Years: $678 Million
    ‘ETH to $10,000’ Plan Presented by Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Article image
    ADA/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Cardano's slight rebound coincides with a bearish "death cross" indicator on the hourly charts. A death cross happens when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average, indicating potential downward price movement. In the case of Cardano, the 50-hour moving average has crossed below the 200-hour moving average, indicating a "death cross" and raising concerns about its short-term price movement.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Rebounds to $1, But Can It Last?
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 15:59
    Cardano (ADA) Price Rebounds to $1, But Can It Last?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The overall cryptocurrency market has shown subtle signs of recovery, aiding ADA's rebound. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, Cardano (ADA) network activity continues to show strength, with daily active addresses hitting higher highs and reaching 50,828.

    Progress made for Plomin hard fork

    Progress has been made toward the Plomin hard fork, as over 90% of Cardano blocks were produced in the previous 24 hours using node version 10.1.4, considerably lowering the risk of a DoS attack following the hard fork.

    Related
    Cardano ADA Builder Reveals Ambitious Five-Year Roadmap for Cardano
    Wed, 12/18/2024 - 15:49
    Cardano ADA Builder Reveals Ambitious Five-Year Roadmap for Cardano
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Plomin hard fork has also made significant progress in meeting three expected thresholds. In recent days, the SPO vote and SPO upgrade requirements were met, with four of the seven constitutional seats voting.

    The hard fork governance action must be approved by at least 51% of stake pools, and the interim constitutional committee must ratify it with a threshold of 66.7% or above, which equates to five out of seven seats voting yes.

    Additionally, at least 85% of active stake pools should have upgraded to a Cardano node version that supports the hard fork. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 14:15
    XRP Plots Rebound, Is ATH Next Stop?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 13:55
    XLM Hits Historic Low Against XRP: Is Rivalry Over?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yelay Announces Launch of Ethereum DeFi to the Sui Ecosystem
    Gate.io Reserves Surpass $10B with $2.3B Surplus and 128.58% Ratio
    SkyeAI’s Secret Sauce: Inside the Algorithm Driving Skyecap’s Fast and Accurate Loan Decisions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Returns to $1 Despite Hourly Death Cross Signal
    XRP Plots Rebound, Is ATH Next Stop?
    XLM Hits Historic Low Against XRP: Is Rivalry Over?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD