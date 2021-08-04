Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 4

Original U.Today article

How long should traders wait before Cardano (ADA) comes back to $2?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

By the middle of the week, bulls are trying to seize the lost initiative. As a result, some coins have come back to the red zone.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 3% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has gone up by 6.10%.

On the hourly chart, Cardano (ADA) has accumulated enough energy to come back to the recently formed level at $1.40. Thus, the rising trading volume confirms the continued growth.

On the daily time frame, the volatility is decreasing, which means that at the moment traders are accumulating power for a further sharp price move.

After a test of the liquidity level at $1.37, Cardano (ADA) has fixed above the $1.35 mark. In this case, the more likely price action is the test of the resistance at $1.47, followed by a short-term decline.

On the weekly chart, Cardano (ADA) is slowly approaching the vital $1.50 level. The buying trading volume is low, which means that traders can plan to break the aforementioned level. If they can do it, the next area at which sellers may seize the initiative is $1.80-$2.

Cardano is trading at $1.36 at press time.