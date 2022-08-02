Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 2

Tue, 08/02/2022 - 16:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Cardano (ADA) remain bullish after today's fall?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 2
It seems that the cryptocurrency market needs some time to "rest" as coins are in the red area.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the fall of most of the other coins, losing 3.25% of its price share since yesterday.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

On the hourly chart, Cardano (ADA) is trading in the middle of the narrow range between the support at $0.4899 and the resistance at $0.5035.

Currently, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish, confirming that one should not expect any sharp moves until the end of the day.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) has bounced back to the support level at $0.4885 on the daily chart. However, the rate has not come back above the vital $0.50 mark, which means that bulls may start losing their initiative. If they cannot return the price above the mentioned zone, the fall might lead to the test of $0.48 soon.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

From the midterm point of view, Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the $0.4930 mark. But if bulls lose this level, the local bullish trend might come to an end. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

ADA is trading at $0.5020 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

