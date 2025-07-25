Advertisement
    Bybit Partners with Crypto Tax Calculator to Simplify Crypto Tax Compliance

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 18:02
    Bybit users can now access CTC’s tax platform, which operates across more than 100 jurisdictions
    Cover image via bybit.eu
    Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has partnered with Crypto Tax Calculator (CTC), a leading crypto tax reporting platform, to simplify tax compliance for its global users.

    CTC now joins Koinly, Cryptact, and KoinX as Bybit’s fourth official tax partner, giving users seamless access to reliable and compliant tax solutions.

    The collaboration allows Bybit users to tap into CTC’s robust tax platform, which supports over 3,500 integrations and operates across more than 100 jurisdictions. 

    Fully integrated with Bybit’s API, CTC enables automated generation of tax reports directly from wallet metadata, streamlining the reporting process. New CTC users from Bybit are also eligible for an exclusive 30% discount on their first-year subscription.

    CTC is built to handle a wide range of crypto activity, including exchange trading, staking, NFTs, and DeFi transactions. It provides CPA-endorsed reports that meet the regulatory standards of tax authorities in over 100 countries and holds a 4.8/5 rating on Trustpilot.

    Refined through collaboration with Bybit’s engineering team, the integration ensures high accuracy and performance. Users can access their transaction data via API or CSV uploads, offering flexibility in managing their tax workflows.

    #Bybit #Crypto Taxation
    Advertisement

