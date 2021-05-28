BTC, ETH, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for May 28

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins show one more bounceoff before a further drop?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market keeps facing a correction as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BNB) has lost the least as the chief crypto has fallen by 7%.

Despite recent short-term growth, Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed the ongoing decline. From the technical point of view, the leading crypto is about to fall below the vital support of $36,000. The buying trading volume is low, which means that there is a good chance to see one more touch of the $32,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,821 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) with a price change of -8.44%.

The decline of Ethereum (ETH) may not have finished yet as the main altcoin cannot fix above the vital level of $2,800. That is why there is a possibility of one more wave of price reduction to the zone of $1,800 where most of the liquidity is focused.

The further decline is also supported by a rising selling volume.

Ethereum is trading at $2,536 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has decreased by 10% over the past 24 hours.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), XRP is looking more bullish on the daily chart. The weakness of bears is supported by declining selling trading volumes. Even though the fall may not have ended yet, the short-term rise may happen soon. In this regard, the recently formed mirror level at $1.20 may be attained shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.9088 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser today as the rate of the native exchange coin has fallen by 11%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is located in the sideways range. However, the fall may still continue. The current daily candle is accompanied by a high selling trading volume, which means that BNB can retest the support at $279 soon.

BNB is trading at $337 at press time.