BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 7

The market has faced a correction as the majority of coins are located in the red zone. Uniswap (UNI) is the top loser, falling by 10% since yesterday.
The crucial data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP today:
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,061,266,826,262
|$56,822.38
|$73,473,415,308
|-3%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$231,377,451,673
|$2,004.86
|$31,047,262,107
|-5.32%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|$43,183,068,468
|$0.963
|$28,632,835,572
|-4.20%
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined much less than other coins. The decline is 3%.
On the 4H time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has the chance to restest the level of $57,800 where most of the liquidity is focused.
However, such local growth should be considered a correction after a sharp decline but not the start of a possible long-term rise.
Bitcoin is trading at $56,700 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the top loser today as the rate of the chief altcoin has gone down by 5% over the last 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is following the price action of Bitcoin (BTC), and one can also expect a bounceback to the local resistance level around $2,060. If bulls manage to fix there, the next target is the area of $2,110 where most of the liquidity is concentrated.
Ethereum is trading at $2,006 at press time.
XRP/USD
The price of XRP has not lost much compared to Ethereum (ETH). The drop is by 4.20%.
XRP also looks bullish in the short-term view. Even though it is too early to think about new peaks, bulls have the chance to retest the level of $1.029 within the next few days.
XRP is trading at $0.9542 at press time.