BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 10

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 1.20%.

Despite slight growth, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is also low, which means there is a good chance of seeing continued sideways trading.

In this case, the rate of BTC is likely to locate in the narrow range of $28,000-$28,500 for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,312 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.70% over the last 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC). If buyers want to get back in the game and return the leading altcoin to the midterm rise, they need to fix the price above the $1,880 mark. Only in that case, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $1,960 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,855 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

XRP keeps trading sideways on the daily time frame as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The declining volume also confirms that fact. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.49-$0.52 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.50462 at press time.