BTC and ETH Price Analysis for April 9

Original U.Today article

Bulls could not hold the gained initiative, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly declined over the last 24 hours, falling by 0.26%.

On the daily chart, the price is slowly approaching the middle of the channel — the $27,500 mark. If buyers cannot bring the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) back above the $28,000 zone shortly, the fall may continue to the support level at $26,700.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,919 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) as its price has fallen by 1.57% since yesterday.

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has kept falling since it returned below the resistance level at $1,890. The volume keeps declining, which means that buyers are not willing to buy at the current prices. In this case, a test of the crucial zone of $1,800 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,835 at press time.