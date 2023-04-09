ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 9

Original U.Today article

Bears are back in the game on the last day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is an exception, going up by 0.40%.

Despite today's rise, Cardano (ADA) keeps trading sideways between the support at $0.37 and the resistance at $0.4093. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to bring the price back to at least the important mark of $0.40.

Only in that case is there a possibility of a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.42 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3889 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike Cardano (ADA), the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.27%.

Binance Coin (BNB) remains under sellers' pressure as the price is located close to the support at $302. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the interim level at $310. If buyers lose it, the fall may continue to the vital zone of $300. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-April.

BNB is trading at $310.8 at press time.