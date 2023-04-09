Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 9

Sun, 04/09/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can coins from top 10 list rise next week?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 9
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are back in the game on the last day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is an exception, going up by 0.40%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, Cardano (ADA) keeps trading sideways between the support at $0.37 and the resistance at $0.4093. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to bring the price back to at least the important mark of $0.40.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for April 8

Only in that case is there a possibility of a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.42 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3889 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike Cardano (ADA), the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.27%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) remains under sellers' pressure as the price is located close to the support at $302. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the interim level at $310. If buyers lose it, the fall may continue to the vital zone of $300. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-April.

BNB is trading at $310.8 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple CTO Discusses Inverse Correlation Between XRP Units and Price
04/09/2023 - 15:57
Ripple CTO Discusses Inverse Correlation Between XRP Units and Price
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin (DOGE): Crypto Community Reacts to Burger King UK's Cryptic Tweet
04/09/2023 - 14:26
Dogecoin (DOGE): Crypto Community Reacts to Burger King UK's Cryptic Tweet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC and ETH Price Analysis for April 9
04/09/2023 - 13:55
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for April 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk