BNB Gains More Strength, Ethereum Approach Key Breakout Levels, BlockDAG Introduces New Program

The cryptocurrency market remains full of opportunities, with traders closely monitoring price action across major assets. BNB is targeting higher levels after rebounding from recent lows, with analysts debating whether it can break through resistance at $685 and push toward $700 or beyond. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s rally is building momentum, with investors eyeing a critical breakout above $3,303 that could signal the next bullish run.

BlockDAG (BDAG) continues to capture attention,the updated Affiliate Program is fueling demand, offering a 5% USDT cashback bonus to both referrers and buyers.

BNB target gains strength as bulls push toward new highs

The Binance Coin (BNB) price outlook remains bullish, with the asset showing a strong recovery from $635 and now trading near $678.90. This resurgence has sparked discussions about the next price targets, with analysts closely watching $685 as a key resistance level. Should BNB successfully break past this barrier, a rally toward $700 or higher could follow.

Market indicators suggest growing bullish momentum, with BNB’s MACD remaining in positive territory and its Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above 50, signaling room for further gains. Some traders believe that BNB could be forming a cup-and-handle pattern, which, if confirmed, could propel the token toward an extended rally toward $1,147 in the long term. Given BNB’s resilience and the broader market’s improving sentiment, a move toward higher price ranges seems increasingly likely.

Ethereum rally approaches breakout point above $3,303

Ethereum’s (ETH) price movement has been a major talking point among traders, with the Ethereum rally maintaining strength despite market fluctuations. Currently consolidating around $3,240, ETH is approaching a critical juncture, with analysts watching for a breakout above $3,303. If this resistance level is cleared, it could trigger a new wave of bullish momentum, pushing Ethereum toward higher price zones.

Crypto analyst Carl Moon recently highlighted Ethereum’s Head and Shoulders pattern, suggesting that if market sentiment shifts, ETH could retest the local low near $2,930 before making another attempt at a breakout. However, many traders remain optimistic, as Ethereum’s falling wedge pattern suggests a potential bullish breakout, which could materialize if buying pressure increases.

BlockDAG’s introduces new program

BlockDAG’s (BDAG) presale continues to fuel discussions in the crypto community. Adding to the excitement is BlockDAG’s upgraded Affiliate Program, which offers a referral reward bonus to both referrers and buyers. This initiative is aimed for building a stronger community around BlockDAG

For example, if a BlockDAG holder refers to a friend, both receive a reward instantly, sent directly to their BEP-20 wallets. There’s no limit to the cashback, meaning the more BDAG purchased, the higher the rewards for both parties.

The upcoming mainnet launch later this year adds further excitement, as BDAG’s transition to public trading is expected to unlock significant growth potential.

At the same time, BlockDAG’s presale is rapidly accelerating, with its referral rewards program creating a surge in social activity. This limited-time incentive is drawing new participants into the ecosystem while rewarding loyal supporters, reinforcing BDAG’s strong community-driven incentive.

