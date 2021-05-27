Bluzelle (BLZ) Launches Version 2.0, Teases NFT, DeFi Functionality

article image
Bluzelle (BLZ), a decentralized database and oracle project, is going to release its second iteration with NFT- and DeFi-specific features
Chainlink's top competitor, Bluzelle (BLZ), is going to release a revolutionary update. Bluzelle (BLZ) 2.0 will include a number of DeFi and NFT functionalities.

Bluzelle (BLZ) transformation: What's new in v2.0?

Bluzelle (BLZ) decentralized data management project announces the release of its v2.0 iteration. It will include rebranding and design transformation, inception of DeFi instruments and NFT hosting opportunities.

The new icon of the Bluzelle (BLZ) project will include a lightning silhouette and the letters B, L, Z to reflect the speed and complexity of Bluzelle (BLZ) operations.

Bluzelle (BLZ) 2.0 will meet the most sophisticated requirements of the most popular DeFi use cases boasting cutting-edge technical practices:

Bluzelle 2.0 is MongoDB + IPFS + Filecoin + ChainLink all in one.

The transformation will reshape every module of the Bluzelle (BLZ) ecosystem; namely, staking instruments, cross-chain bridges, mainnet databases, oracles and file storage.

Home for NFTs and farming game

Bluzelle (BLZ) 2.0 will be fully EVM-compatible, so it will seamlessly interact with Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), along with Ethereum (ETH).

Bluzelle (BLZ) entered a long-term partnership with Mintable, an NFT-focused startup. As a result, Bluzelle (BLZ) will have its own marketplace for digital collectibles based on its database with instant access and fully decentralized architecture.

To involve new users in its DeFi ecosystem, Bluzelle (BLZ) launches the Call of Data "yield farming" initiative. A total of $10,000 will be distributed among enthusiasts who upload data to Bluzelle (BLZ) storage.

