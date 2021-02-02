Bluzelle (BLZ) Introduces Grant Program for Censorship-Resistant Apps

First large-scale funding initiative announced by Bluzelle (BLZ) decentralized database team. A total of $500,000 will be distributed between the developers of censorship-resistant projects build on top of Bluzelle's dPoS.

Technical expertise, mentorship and money for promising developers

According to the press release shared with U.Today, a grant program targeted at censorship-resistant decentralized applications is launched by Bluzelle. The total amount of funding allocated for the winners is $500,000.

Also, Bluzelle will support early-stage products with technical expertise, technology and business mentorship. Bluzelle will not be taking ownership stakes in successful projects. The program organizers hope that successful products will continue development and raise money in further funding rounds.

The crucial importance of censorship-resistant decentralized applications is stressed by Bluzelle network CEO Neeraj Murarka:

Our program gives the best developers the means to leverage Bluzelle's technology to deliver a new generation of censorship-resistant apps, making free speech and expression a reality.

All applicants' projects should be reliably protected from being shut down by a third party, including Bluzelle itself.

Important censorship-resistant use cases are welcome

Bluzelle released a number of concepts that would be welcomed as the applicant's dApps on Bluzelle DB. It includes decentralized web-hosting mechanisms, peer-to-peer voting frameworks, decentralized chats focused on users' data privacy, blockchain email-like chatting and communications services and more.

The program celebrates the launch of Bluzelle mainnet, which is set to go live on Feb. 3, 2021.

By the time of the program announcement, the Bluzelle ecosystem had already onboarded almost 2,000 developers in Discord, inked partnerships with the top blockchain teams including Matic Network (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT), and rolled out 10 projects under its umbrella.