BlockDAG’s Turns Referrals Into Power, $500 Target for Solana? Chainlink (LINK) Price Signals Rebound

When price charts align with community momentum, the result can be a powerful signal for investors. Solana is gaining traction above $130, supported by bullish technicals like the cup and handle pattern and an RSI push toward 60. Meanwhile, Chainlink is hinting at a potential rebound after touching its lowest sentiment levels this year, with on-chain indicators suggesting a break from its downward channel.

But while both show signs of strength, BlockDAG stands out with their X1 App, where it transforms referrals into mining power, turning every user into a driver of adoption and utility.

Solana bullish signal strengthens

Solana is exhibiting a compelling bullish signal, with its price rebounding above the $130 threshold and surpassing both the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages. This movement, in turn, suggests a potential shift in market momentum.

Moreover, analysts have identified the $120–$130 range as a significant accumulation zone, with projections aiming for a price target of $300. In addition, the formation of a cup and handle pattern on the weekly chart indicates a continuation pattern that could propel SOL towards the $500 mark.

Supporting this, on-chain data supports this optimistic outlook, revealing increased activity from large holders accumulating SOL within the current price range. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to approximately 58.56, signaling strengthening bullish momentum.

Chainlink point to a potential rebound

After enduring a three-week downturn, Chainlink (LINK) price is showing indications of a possible recovery. Currently trading around $12.39, LINK has reached its lowest sentiment levels this year, as observed by Santiment. Notably, historically, such negative sentiment often precedes a price reversal, suggesting that the asset may be undervalued and poised for an upward move.

From a technical perspective, analysis reveals that LINK has been trading within a descending channel, approaching its upper boundary, a pattern that typically signals a potential breakout. Additionally, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator also suggests a decrease in selling pressure, which could further support a price rebound.

BlockDAG turns users into power miners

Gamification just got real with BlockDAG’s X1 App. In the latest AMA, the team confirmed a live referral system that does more than invite friends, it fuels your mining power. Every referral adds to your Tap XP, unlocking faster mining speeds and greater rewards.

Consequently, this approach makes BlockDAG stand out among top crypto performers by embedding network effects directly into the product experience. As users compete to climb XP levels, they also contribute to community expansion, an ecosystem growth strategy disguised as a game. What’s more, with features like seamless pairing of multiple X1 Miners and real-time mining stats via the app, it’s built for scale and stickiness.

As technical indicators push Solana toward higher price targets and Chainlink shows signs of recovering from sentiment lows, both assets offer short-term appeal rooted in market cycles.

Its X1 App referral model doesn't rely on passive speculation; it rewards active participation and sustained engagement. While Solana and Chainlink may benefit from pattern recognition and momentum shifts, BlockDAG leans on a framework where user actions directly influence network growth, highlighting a strategic advantage not easily replicated by traditional price movements alone.

