BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Hits Beta Testnet Launch as Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Struggling with Pressure

As cryptocurrency adoption deepens, coins like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu are entering a new phase of scrutiny, utility, and mainstream positioning. Recent discussions around a potential Shiba Inu ETF and the shifting momentum in the Ethereum (ETH) market trends highlight how market maturity redefines long-term value.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gearing up to launch its Beta Testnet on March 28. As revealed in the latest AMA session, the Beta Testnet marks a full network reboot aimed at enhancing performance and usability.

Shiba Inu ETF enhances SHIB performance

Shiba Inu ranks as the 17th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Leveraging its popularity, the Shiba Inu team emphasizes ecosystem strengths that support SHIB’s potential as a strong candidate for a spot Shiba Inu ETF. SHIB currently trades on over 110 cryptocurrency exchanges, featuring 212 distinct trading pairs, ensuring significant market accessibility.

Initially launched as a meme token, SHIB evolved into a decentralized, community-driven project built for sustained growth. Its large market capitalization and robust liquidity provide strong resistance against price manipulation, reinforcing market integrity.

Shiba Inu’s decentralized ecosystem fosters community-driven innovation, enhancing its adaptability. These strengths support SHIB’s potential ETF inclusion and establish it as a suitable candidate for broader market-focused ETF products.

Ethereum (ETH) demonstrates strong market trend

The current Ethereum (ETH) market trend reflects growing bearish sentiment, with ETH down nearly 57% from its December 2024 peak of $4,100. This decline is driven by heightened whale activity and $760 million in outflows from Ethereum Spot ETFs over the past month.

Analysts emphasize a critical support level at $2,050 and failure to hold it could send ETH tumbling toward $1,000. Concerns over high gas fees, network congestion, and rising competition from other layer-1 chains also weigh on ETH’s performance. Still, Ethereum’s foundational role in decentralized finance and its active developer ecosystem offer long-term potential.

BlockDAG (BDAG) nears Beta Testnet launch

BlockDAG’s latest AMA confirmed a major milestone: the Beta Testnet launches on March 28, 2025. This marks a significant advancement in the project’s evolution—far beyond a routine update, it represents a complete network overhaul.

The launch of the new Beta Testnet marks a significant upgrade for the network. With this fresh start, all tokens and smart contracts created during the Alpha phase will not carry over. As the Beta Testnet takes the spotlight, the Alpha Testnet will be retired, signaling the shift to this new and improved version.

Plus, BlockDAG will also airdrop 10,000 testnet coins to every eligible user to boost participation. Additionally, rewards of $2,000 worth of BDAG will be given to top-performing contributors, including the top 10 miners, wallets by activity, and wallet balances.

These crucial updates have resonated well with the crypto community and BlockDAG’s adoption is accelerating rapidly.

Beta Testnet rollout serves as a technical leap and a strategic move.

From the growing feasibility of a Shiba Inu ETF to the uncertain course of Ethereum (ETH) prices amid whale sell-offs and ETF outflows, the crypto market is clearly entering a period of transition. In contrast, BlockDAG continues to progress with real milestones, including its Beta Testnet launch launching in 24 hours, and a rapidly expanding user base.

These developments aren’t just momentum, they signal long-term commitment and execution. In a space driven by proof, not promises, BlockDAG is making a convincing case as the best long term crypto for those watching where real progress is happening.

