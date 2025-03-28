BlockDAG (BDAG) Introduces Keynote 3 Release

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

BlockDAG’s latest keynote wasn’t just another product update—it was a declaration of intent. Delivered by CEO Antony Turner and core team leaders Jeremy Harkness, Maurice Herlihy, Steven Clarke-Martin, and Youssef Khaoulaj, the event captured BlockDAG’s transformation from ambitious concept to a nearly completed blockchain ecosystem.

With the beta testnet now live, and the first X-series miners’ official shipping updates, BlockDAG is making it clear: this is the beginning of something much bigger than a presale.

BlockDAG (BDAG) hits impressive stage of its Web3 journey

Antony Turner set the tone in the opening moments:

“This is more than an update—it’s a defining moment in our journey toward decentralized innovation.” Advertisement

He reflected on the previous two keynotes—Keynote 1 introduced BlockDAG’s hybrid architecture, while Keynote 2 launched the X1 Miner App and the viral Tap Miner game.

Beta testnet is live for BlockDAG (BDAG)

BlockDAG’s hybrid architecture—combining the scalability of DAG with the security of proof-of-work—has become its cornerstone. CTO Jeremy Harkness explained:

“This isn’t your traditional blockchain—we’re literally rewriting the rules… With parallel processing, multiple blocks are confirmed simultaneously.”

The keynote confirmed the launch of the Beta Testnet V1, a significant upgrade over the alpha version. Features include:

Twice the speed of the previous testnet

Enhanced explorer with smart contract and node visualizations

A no-code token and NFT creation wizard

Interactive dApps

Weekly airdrops of testnet BDAGs to all holders

As Turner put it:

“This is a major step forward in terms of transaction speeds, explorer functionality, and distributed applications.”

One of the most highly anticipated announcements was the start of miner shipments. BlockDAG’s X30 and X100 ASIC miners, engineered for optimal performance on its network, are now being sent to early adopters.

“We have now commenced shipping our first batch of miners,” Turner announced. “By the time our mainnet goes live, we will have shipped close to 10,000 ASIC miners to our community around the world.”

These devices are expected to form the backbone of the network’s decentralized consensus.

BlockDAG (BDAG) unlocks new DeFi, dev tools, and incentives

BlockDAG isn’t just building speed—it’s building utility. Harkness outlined a full DeFi-ready infrastructure that will launch with stablecoins, swaps, bridges, and lending protocols.

“Together, these components form a financial toolkit that makes a new Layer 1 blockchain practical,” he said.

To make building on BlockDAG accessible, the platform includes a full Integrated Development Environment, EVM compatibility, and a Token Wizard that allows users to deploy smart contracts with no code.

To fuel growth, BlockDAG rolled out its developer ecosystem:

BlockDAG Academy teaches blockchain at all levels

The Ambassador Program supports educators, builders, and event organizers

A Grants Program funds development of DApps, tools, and infrastructure

A Global Hackathon Series offers over $100K in rewards

A Bug Bounty Program launches later this year

Steven Clarke-Martin described the approach this way:

“This is your invitation to be part of the movement… Together, we will build, innovate, and redefine what’s possible with BlockDAG.”

Turner confirmed that Mainnet will go live later this year, supported by an optimized tech stack and listings on at least 10 major exchanges. At launch, BlockDAG will process a minimum of 2,000 transactions per second.

BlockDAG’s third keynote proved that this project isn’t just aiming to launch and compete like other cryptos—it’s aiming to lead. From the start of miner shipments to the release of its beta testnet, and from real DeFi tools to a growing developer movement, BlockDAG is no longer theory—it’s a solid success that’s already under execution.

As Turner said best:

“BlockDAG is more than a project. BlockDAG is more than a blockchain. BlockDAG is a revolution. And we’re just getting started.”

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial