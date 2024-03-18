BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Enters Top 5 Ranking for Year

In a recent update on the state of the Bitcoin ETF market, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, highlighted the remarkable performance of BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC. Balchunas noted that both funds have surged into the top five ETFs by year-to-date flows, showcasing significant investor interest in these offerings.

Advertisement

Despite being newcomers to the scene, IBIT and FBTC are holding their ground alongside industry giants, as evidenced by their impressive asset differentials. The expert also emphasized the remarkable ascent of these funds on the market, affirming the dynamic nature of the Bitcoin ETF landscape.

$IBIT and $FBTC now both in Top 5 ETFs by YTD flows. Check out the asset differentials in the second column. Little babies hanging with giants. Wild sht. pic.twitter.com/qx9gZpLjCY — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 18, 2024

When probed about the likelihood of BlackRock's IBIT ending the year with the most flows, Balchunas offered a nuanced perspective, suggesting a 10% chance while acknowledging the endurance of rival ETFs on the market.

Bitcoin's BlackRock

Meanwhile, Arkham Intelligence unveiled insights into BlackRock's Bitcoin address grid, revealing a staggering growth in the hedge fund's BTC position volume. Over a span of just three weeks, BlackRock's BTC holdings surged from $6.3 billion to an astonishing $15.3 billion.

This is Blackrock 3 weeks ago This is Blackrock now.

when they had $6.3B of BTC. They have $15.3B of BTC. pic.twitter.com/78RFG9ozH8 — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) March 18, 2024

According to data from the crypto intelligence portal, BlackRock has amassed a total of 223,590 BTC to date, further solidifying its position as a major player in the cryptocurrency space. Notably, Bitcoin itself has experienced substantial growth since the introduction of BlackRock's ETF, witnessing a remarkable 62% increase in value, with peaks reaching up to 75% and hitting highs of $73,650.

As institutional interest in BTC continues to escalate, the ascent of Bitcoin ETF into the top five ETF ranking for the year signals a significant milestone in the convergence of traditional finance and cryptocurrencies.