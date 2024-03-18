Advertisement
AD

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Enters Top 5 Ranking for Year

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin ETFs by BlackRock and Fidelity catapult it into top 5 ranking for year among all exchange-traded funds
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 15:49
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Enters Top 5 Ranking for Year
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent update on the state of the Bitcoin ETF market, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, highlighted the remarkable performance of BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC. Balchunas noted that both funds have surged into the top five ETFs by year-to-date flows, showcasing significant investor interest in these offerings.

Advertisement

Related
Three Jaw-Dropping Bitcoin Price Scenarios Suggested by Willy Woo

Despite being newcomers to the scene, IBIT and FBTC are holding their ground alongside industry giants, as evidenced by their impressive asset differentials. The expert also emphasized the remarkable ascent of these funds on the market, affirming the dynamic nature of the Bitcoin ETF landscape.

When probed about the likelihood of BlackRock's IBIT ending the year with the most flows, Balchunas offered a nuanced perspective, suggesting a 10% chance while acknowledging the endurance of rival ETFs on the market.

Bitcoin's BlackRock

Meanwhile, Arkham Intelligence unveiled insights into BlackRock's Bitcoin address grid, revealing a staggering growth in the hedge fund's BTC position volume. Over a span of just three weeks, BlackRock's BTC holdings surged from $6.3 billion to an astonishing $15.3 billion.

According to data from the crypto intelligence portal, BlackRock has amassed a total of 223,590 BTC to date, further solidifying its position as a major player in the cryptocurrency space. Notably, Bitcoin itself has experienced substantial growth since the introduction of BlackRock's ETF, witnessing a remarkable 62% increase in value, with peaks reaching up to 75% and hitting highs of $73,650.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Massive Short-Term Holder Activity - What Does It Mean?

As institutional interest in BTC continues to escalate, the ascent of Bitcoin ETF into the top five ETF ranking for the year signals a significant milestone in the convergence of traditional finance and cryptocurrencies.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #BlackRock
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Main Bitcoin Price Catalyst Just 30 Days Away
2024/03/18 15:45
Main Bitcoin Price Catalyst Just 30 Days Away
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here’s What Big ‘Crypto Goal’ Anthony Scaramucci Chases This Year
2024/03/18 15:45
Here’s What Big ‘Crypto Goal’ Anthony Scaramucci Chases This Year
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dan Gabardello Warns SOL Investors: 'Be Careful What You Do Next'
2024/03/18 15:45
Dan Gabardello Warns SOL Investors: 'Be Careful What You Do Next'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Groundbreaking New AI Trading Bot Hits $1M Raised in ICO
“Affordable Housing Should Be Available to Everyone”: An Interview With the Blockchain Property Gate
DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Enters Top 5 Ranking for Year
Main Bitcoin Price Catalyst Just 30 Days Away
Here’s What Big ‘Crypto Goal’ Anthony Scaramucci Chases This Year
Show all
Advertisement
AD