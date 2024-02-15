Advertisement
Bitcoin's Surge to $52K Faces Threats From Two Major Sell-Off Events

article image
Mushumir Butt
Looming sell-offs by Genesis and US government could challenge Bitcoin's latest surge
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 11:17
Bitcoin's Surge to $52K Faces Threats From Two Major Sell-Off Events
In a recent turn of events, Bitcoin's (BTC) price has experienced a significant surge, breaking the $52,000 mark for the first time in two years. This milestone was acknowledged by Spot On Chain, a prominent cryptocurrency analysis platform, on X (formerly Twitter).

It noted that the Bitcoin price had seen a steady increase over the past seven days, culminating in this notable achievement. However, this resurgence in Bitcoin’s value is now under threat from two major sell-off events that could potentially impact its short-term price trajectory.

The first event concerns the approval granted to Genesis, a key player in the cryptocurrency market, to sell a substantial amount of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares. The sale involves 35 million GBTC shares, valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

This move is reminiscent of a similar event, when FTX sold over $1 billion worth of its GBTC holdings, which allegedly led to a significant price drop in Bitcoin — from $49,000 to $39,000 in January of the preceding year. The market is bracing for the potential impact of Genesis's sale, with investors and analysts closely monitoring the situation.

U.S. government's Bitcoin disposal plans

Adding to the market's apprehensions, the U.S. government has filed a notice to sell a portion of its Bitcoin holdings. On Jan. 25, 2024, it was announced that 2,875 BTC, valued at $150.6 million, seized from the notorious Silk Road platform, would be sold off. With the U.S. government holding approximately 208,000 BTC, worth around $10.9 billion, it remains one of the largest Bitcoin holders globally.

Historical data suggests that previous sales by the government, such as the disposal of 8.2K BTC via Coinbase in July last year, have influenced Bitcoin's price dynamics. The market saw a slight dip from $30.8K to $30.2K following the sale, leading to speculation about the potential effects of the upcoming sale.

Despite these looming threats, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience. As of the latest updates, Bitcoin's price stands at $52,253, marking a 2.10% increase in the last 24 hours and a 22.59% rise over the last 30 days. This surge has propelled Bitcoin's market capitalization above the $1.03 trillion mark, reflecting a 2.05% increase in the last 24 hours.

About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

