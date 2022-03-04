Bitcoin Mining Veteran Jiang Zhuoer: Permanent Bulls Don't Have the Most Basic Common Sense

News
Fri, 03/04/2022 - 12:17
article image
Vladislav Sopov
BTC.TOP CEO Jiang Zhuoer released a comment on the ongoing market uncertainty
Bitcoin Mining Veteran Jiang Zhuoer: Permanent Bulls Don't Have the Most Basic Common Sense
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Jiang Zhuoer, CEO and co-founder of top-tier Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool BTC.TOP (now defunct), explains how DeFi can help in the epoch of unstoppable deflation—and why being a "permanent bull" is dangerous.

How DeFis allow users to stop worrying about asset dynamics

In his detailed Medium post, Mr. Jiang Zhuoer assured that, as no deep bear market is expected to come, passive holding might be the most profitable tactic in the mid-term perspective.

Also, with the rapid progress of DeFi protocol adoption, it might be a smart bet to borrow coins against collateral and never sell it. Particularly, it becomes useful in the context of decreased value of fiat currencies:

Will fiat debt become zero (compared to fiat standards) within a few years as coin prices rise and you are worried about small fiat loans that need to be repaid?

As such, the borrower can only pay interest, which is far more profitable than trying to "buy low, sell high" when the markets will show unlikely prolonged bear trends.

However, to avoid being liquidated, Mr. Jiang Zhuoer recommends borrowing coins with low LTV, e.g., in an amount equal to 10% of the collateral's value.

What's wrong with permabulls?

However, he avoid calling himself a "permanent bull." Mr. Jiang Zhuoer recalled that, although prolonged bear markets are not in the cards anymore, market laws still work.

As such, his words should not be interpreted as a prediction of a constant price upsurge for all major cryptocurrencies. Such bias can also be dangerous:

For those who advocate perpetual bulls, they do not have the most basic common sense of economy and finance.

As covered by U.Today previously, in mid-February 2022, Mr. Jiang Zhuoer made headlines with his statement about macro bear markets in crypto.

Related
BTC.TOP CEO Jiang Zhuo'er: There's No Deep Bear Market

Seasoned crypto entrepreneur attributed this trend to growing maturation of Bitcoin (BTC) as an asset.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image 4 Out of 6 Ethereum On-Chain and Exchange Indicators Turn Bullish
03/04/2022 - 14:29
4 Out of 6 Ethereum On-Chain and Exchange Indicators Turn Bullish
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano's Flagship DEX Sundaeswap Performs Swaps in Less Than One Minute
03/04/2022 - 13:58
Cardano's Flagship DEX Sundaeswap Performs Swaps in Less Than One Minute
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Billionaire Investor Bill Gross Says He Owns Some Investment in Bitcoin
03/04/2022 - 13:04
Billionaire Investor Bill Gross Says He Owns Some Investment in Bitcoin
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide