The world’s most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin has finally made it above the $30,000 level

On the second day of 2021, Bitcoin has finally done what the community has been expecting for the past three years – it has surged to the $30,000 level and broken higher.

For two days it a row – January 1 and 2 – Bitcoin has been advancing and reaching new all-time highs: $29,629 on Jan 1 and then $29,829 on Jan 2.

Now, Bitcoin has proved that it is indeed the “king cryptocurrency” and appreciated to over $30,000.

Image via TradingView