Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Another Milestone Indicated by Bitwise CEO

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Hunter Horsley, CEO of $10 billion asset manager Bitwise, says its spot Bitcoin ETF scored 63 clients from single fund in California
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 12:47
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin ETFs Another Milestone Indicated by Bitwise CEO
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Hunter Horsley, the CEO of the U.S. asset management heavyweight Bitwise, is excited by the growing interest in the company's spot Bitcoin ETF. Also, 24 of 25 advisors said that clients asked them about crypto in the last 12 months, Bitwise's latest research finds.

    63 clients from single wealth firm in California: Bitwise CEO on BTC ETF traction

    An unnamed wealth management firm in California, U.S., has onboarded 63 clients to BITB, Bitwise's spot Bitcoin ETF. This accomplishment was registered in less than one year, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley shared with his 50,000 followers on X.

    In total, the client operates $300 million in assets under management (AUM). Horsley adds that he is happy about this achievement and treats the opportunity to bring TradFi investors into Bitcoin-based products as a privilege.

    Advertisement

    He also expects "millions" of investors to join spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    As of printing time, BITB, the spot Bitcoin ETF by Bitwise, is sitting at $4.08 billion AUM, CoinGlass data says. It is the fifth largest product of this type, only eclipsed by BlackRock, Grayscale, Fidelity and ARK's offerings.

    Bitwise spot Bitcoin ETF is responsible for 3.65% of the aggregated AUM of the BTC ETFs segment. With 2.14% weekly Bitcoin (BTC) reserves surge, it is also the fastest-growing ETF in the top league.

    96% of clients in U.S. interested in crypto, Bitwise annual survey says

    Launched Jan. 11, 2024, Bitcoin spot ETFs amassed over $112 billion of assets under management. The reserves of these 21 funds comprise the largest collective Bitcoin (BTC) reserve ever. IShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is the eighth largest ETF by TVL in the entire investing segment.

    Also, this week, Bitwise completed its annual survey of asset managers and advisors. As mentioned in the preview, the results surpassed the boldest expectations for 2024.

    A total of 96% of all advisors who participated in the survey confirmed that their clients asked about the opportunities unlocked by the crypto sphere at least once in 2024.

    Bitwise researchers admitted that this is the highest level in the seven years of making such reports.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Bitwise
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 12:15
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 11:40
    893.31 Million ADA in 24 Hours, Cardano Open Interest Back to Peak Levels
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Another Milestone Indicated by Bitwise CEO
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    893.31 Million ADA in 24 Hours, Cardano Open Interest Back to Peak Levels
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD