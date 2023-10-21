Ancient ETH Wallet Awakens After 8 Years, Moving Millions in Ethereum

article image
Yuri Molchan
Pre-mine Ethereum wallet has come back to life with over $3 million worth of ETH inside, the funds have been moved to four addresses by now
Sat, 10/21/2023 - 06:49
Ancient ETH Wallet Awakens After 8 Years, Moving Millions in Ethereum
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Whale Alert blockchain sleuth, which traces down large transfers of digital currencies, has spotted a pre-mine ETH wallet awakened after years of dormancy. This address contains a large stash of Ethereum – 2,000 coins. At the present exchange rate, they are worth $3,198,920.

Related
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author: Bitcoin's "Next Stop" Is $135,000

Pre-mine ETH whale transfers its funds

The wallet awakened after 8.2 years per Whale Alert’s tweet, which means it stopped being used roughly in 2015 – the time when the Ethereum initial coin offering was in full swing.

Another source on the X app, @lookonchain “Smart Money” tracker, has added details about this awakened ETH wallet, stating that it had moved all of its 2,000 ETH to four different blockchain addresses.

The X post also says that this whale obtained this much ETH at Ethereum Genesis. Back then, 2,000 ETH was worth $620.

Ethereum price action

This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, showed a significant rise of 4.71% between October 19 and 20 as it managed to rise from $1,547 to the $1,620 price mark. A slight drop in the price that followed that took ETH 1.46% down.

Prior to that, at the start of the week, Ethereum sharply declined by 3.96% along with Bitcoin after the news about the SEC regulator approving the BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF filing proved to be fake.

At the time of this writing, ETH is changing hands at $1,605 per token.

In the meantime, large-tier whales, which hold at least 1 million ETH have increased their ETH balance to a total of 32.3% of the whole circulating supply – this has happened for the first time since 2016. Earlier this week, transfers, carrying more than $1 million worth of Ethereum were spotted by the on-chain data company Santiment.

#Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP's Growth Pace Is Unexpectedly Bad, Following Pro-Ripple Decision
2023/10/21 06:48
XRP's Growth Pace Is Unexpectedly Bad, Following Pro-Ripple Decision
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author: Bitcoin's "Next Stop" Is $135,000
2023/10/21 06:48
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author: Bitcoin's "Next Stop" Is $135,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Makes Enormous $31.5M Transfer
2023/10/21 06:48
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Makes Enormous $31.5M Transfer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya