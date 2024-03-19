Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $65K, Shorts Getting Clobbered

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $65,000, but the bulls are not out of the woods just yet
Tue, 19/03/2024 - 17:51
Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $65K, Shorts Getting Clobbered
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The price of Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has suddenly managed to reclaim the coveted $65,000 level. It surged to $65,460 earlier today before paring some recent gains. 

Despite the recent dip, the price of the leading cryptocurrency is up roughly 25% over the past 30 days. 

Massive liquidations 

According to data provided by CoinGlass, more than $46 million worth of short positions have been liquidated over the past four hours. Roughly $12 million worth of short positions have been wiped out in the span of a single hour. 

However, the bulls still suffered a much bigger blow compared to the bears over the last 24 hours ($489 million and $150 million, respectively). 

The single largest liquidation over the last 24 hours surpassed a whopping $12 million.

Related
Bitcoin's Bull Run Continues as Peter Brandt Signals Healthy Correction
          

Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin plunged to as low as $62,349, according to CoinGecko data. This coincided with Grayscale's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund GBTC recording bleeding $643 million in a single day, its biggest outflow to date. BlackRock and Fidelity also recorded rather underwhelming inflows, which shows that the excitement surrounding Bitcoin ETFs is starting to wane.  

Bulls vs. bears

Multiple Bitcoin bulls, including influencer Anthony Pompliano, were quick to dismiss the severity of the recent correction, arguing that such dips are normal for bull market cycles based on available historical data.  

With that being said, some believe that the Bitcoin price has already topped based on the behavior of miners and the performance of mining companies ahead of the upcoming halving event.    

At press time, the Bitcoin price is down 12% from its current all-time high of $73,737 which was achieved on March 14. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone as Native USDC Migration Begins
2024/03/19 18:12
Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone as Native USDC Migration Begins
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin's Bull Run Continues as Peter Brandt Signals Healthy Correction
2024/03/19 18:12
Bitcoin's Bull Run Continues as Peter Brandt Signals Healthy Correction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 19
2024/03/19 18:12
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Streamr Network 1.0 Mainnet Launches, Fulfilling the 2017 Roadmap's Vision of Decentralized Data Broadcasting
GRVT Announces Strategic Fundraise and Launches Private Beta Following Growing Market Interest
Decoding the Future: SpaceofApes Token and the AI Revolution in Cryptocurrency
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $65K, Shorts Getting Clobbered
Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone as Native USDC Migration Begins
Bitcoin's Bull Run Continues as Peter Brandt Signals Healthy Correction
Show all
Advertisement
AD