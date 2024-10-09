DOGE Price Prediction for October 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways as the rates of some coins remain in the green zone, while others have started going down, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by almost 3%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going up after a breakout of the $0.1096 level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes above that mark, growth may continue to the $0.1130 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $0.1129. If the candle closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.12 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The rate of DOGE is trading within the previous bar, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

If nothing changes by the end of the week, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.1050-$0.1250 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1104 at press time.