XRP Price Analysis for June 11

Original U.Today article

How is it possible to see bounce back of XRP shortly?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers have seized the initiative on the last day of the week as the prices of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 3.46%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found local support at $0.5391. If buyers can hold the price above that mark, there is a chance to see an upward move to the resistance at $0.5118 tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate has returned to the middle of the channel after a false breakout of the support at $0.4860.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.50-$0.52 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, bulls are trying to stay in the game as the rate is about to close above the previous candle low at $0.4761. However, the price is still far from the resistance, which means that buyers might need more time to accumulate power for a further move.

XRP is trading at $0.5074 at press time.