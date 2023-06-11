Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for June 11

Sun, 06/11/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How is it possible to see bounce back of XRP shortly?
Buyers have seized the initiative on the last day of the week as the prices of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 3.46%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found local support at $0.5391. If buyers can hold the price above that mark, there is a chance to see an upward move to the resistance at $0.5118 tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate has returned to the middle of the channel after a false breakout of the support at $0.4860.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.50-$0.52 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls are trying to stay in the game as the rate is about to close above the previous candle low at $0.4761. However, the price is still far from the resistance, which means that buyers might need more time to accumulate power for a further move.

XRP is trading at $0.5074 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

