    Bitcoin (BTC) Open Contracts on Crypto Exchanges Hit ATH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin just smashed new positive milestone
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 11:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) Open Contracts on Crypto Exchanges Hit ATH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Wednesday, Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $92,000. While the price dropped slightly this morning to about $91,000, one key metric shows more bullish momentum on the horizon. 

    Bitcoin futures Open Interest soaring

    According to CoinGlass data, aggregated Bitcoin contract holdings across all crypto exchanges hit a record high of $55.82 billion. 

    Related
    $200,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Reality Now
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 12:17
    $200,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Reality Now
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    CME recorded the highest outstanding derivatives contract of approximately $18 billion, followed by Binance with $10.86 billion. The other three exchanges featured in the top five spots include Bybit, Bitget and OKX, with $7.52 billion, $5.53 billion and $4.43 billion, respectively.

    Open Interest (OI) refers to the total number of outstanding derivatives contracts for an asset. Increasing OI signals more activity and represents new money coming into the market. Thus, the latest surge in Bitcoin’s open contracts highlights the growing institutional demand for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Intriguingly, U.Today reported earlier this week that spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have surpassed $90 billion in total assets. 

    Farside Investors data shows that spot ETFs attracted a total of $510 million worth of inflows on Nov. 13. Unsurprisingly, BlackRock's IBIT led the charge with a total of $230 million worth of inflows. Fidelity's FBTC came in a distant second place with $186 million.

    Impact on Bitcoin’s price

    The recent inflow into spot Bitcoin ETFs is likely to show a positive continuation of the current Bitcoin rally above the $90,000 level. As of this writing, BTC has experienced a 3.65% increase in the last 24 hours to trade at $90,531.

    Related
    Bitcoin May Reach $667,000: Satoshi Nakamoto's Allies Explain Why
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 14:44
    Bitcoin May Reach $667,000: Satoshi Nakamoto's Allies Explain Why
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Many crypto analysts believe it is not yet done with its ongoing rally. Some forecasted that the price could reach $100,000 in the coming months. In a more bullish forecast, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin might surge to $500,000. His prediction, however, hinges on the leading coin’s adoption as a national reserve asset in the U.S.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 10:40
    Litecoin (LTC) Comes out as Meme Coin, Price Goes Nuts: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 10:36
    Binance's CZ Meets Arthur Hayes: What Did They Discuss?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    From Points to Planes: How M3 Establishes a Sustainable Community Ecosystem
    BlockJoy's BlockVisor 2.0 Proves Web3 Doesn't Need the Cloud
    Floki’s Valhalla Partners with Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates for Landmark Campaign
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Open Contracts on Crypto Exchanges Hit ATH
    Litecoin (LTC) Comes out as Meme Coin, Price Goes Nuts: Details
    Binance's CZ Meets Arthur Hayes: What Did They Discuss?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD