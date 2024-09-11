    Bitcoin (BTC) Called Perfect Asset Class by Marathon CEO

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Marathon CEO Fred Thiel explains what Bitcoin (BTC) has in common with paintings by Banksy
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 16:37
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Bitcoin (BTC) has evolved into the perfect asset class for governments, banks and corporations across the world; it has the same source of value as the U.S. dollar and Banksy's artwork, Marathon CEO Fred Thiel says.

    BTC is valuable because people think it is valuable, CEO Thiel says

    Bitcoin (BTC) as an asset class is a perfect asset, which can be treated as "hard money," in Thiel's view. In coming years, countries, corporations and financial institutions will all be holding orange coins, CEO of Thiel Advisors and Marathon Digital Holdings Fred Thiel says.

    In a video shared by the TFTC media company, Thiel compares Bitcoin (BTC) to the U.S. dollar and Banksy's artwork. According to him, all three assets are only valuable because people think they have value.

    Besides that, Thiel stressed that he is a champion of the "hard money" narrative, as there will never be more than 21 million Bitcoin (BTC) in existence.

    Also, this status and interest from retail users will work as a bullish catalyst for the Bitcoin (BTC) price in the long run, CEO Thiel foresees:

    When people want to acquire something, it as to go up in price.

    It should be noted that Marathon Digital is among the largest corporate Bitcoin (BTC) holders ever. In July 2024, it invested another $100 million stake in BTC's purchasing strategy.

    Shoud U.S. make Bitcoin (BTC) reserve asset?

    This move pushed the total Marathon BTC holding to 20,000 coins, or almost 0.1% of all Bitcoins (BTC) that can ever exist.

    The discussion about the possibility for U.S. to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) as reserve asset gains traction this year after the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    According to some opinions, this measure, once implemented, will destroy the benefits of Bitcoin (BTC) as a decentralized currency.

    Related
    We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 14:52
    We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today, Jim Bianco stressed that governments will be able to manipulate the price of Bitcoin (BTC) once it acquires a large stake.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

