    We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Idea of using BTC as part of strategic reserve in US will do more harm than good, Bianco Research president Jim Bianco says
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 14:52
    We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why
    Cover image via x.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Creating Bitcoin (BTC) strategic reserve might look attractive for Bitcoiners, seasoned researcher and investor Jim Bianco admits. However, once created, it will allow the government to gain too much control over Bitcoin's (BTC) price performance.

    Too much power: Bitcoin (BTC) in strategic reserve is bad idea, Jim Bianco says

    The Bitcoin (BTC) community might be terribly wrong in its understanding of the potential effects of creating strategic BTC reserve in the U.S. Instead of raising interest rates for BTC, the government might gain too much control over the BTC price in the long haul.

    Such warning was shared by macro economist Jim Bianco, the president of Bianco Research, while speaking to journalist David Lin, the host of The David Lin Report.

    Retail Bitcoin (BTC) holders will never be aware of the exact strategy of the government's BTC journey. Instead, they will be forced to face the consequences of state-controlled Bitcoin (BTC) price:

    HOT Stories
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?

    Every time a government steps in and does someting like this, they put rules on it. They're going to decide what is the appropriate price for Bitcoin and they're going to sell it when it's too high, they're going to buy it when it's too low, they gonna decide who owns it

    As a result, the entire concept of putting Bitcoin (BTC) into the strategic reserve does more harm than good, Bianco concludes.

    The announcement about the possibility of creating a strategic reserve in BTC was made by pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis during the Bitcoin Conference 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee, as U.Today covered previously.

    Related
    Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 07:57
    Crucial US Bitcoin Reserves Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
     

    To kick off this strategy, Sen. Lummis suggests buying a whopping 1 million Bitcoins (BTC), which is roughly equal to $60 billion.

    Hong Kong also considers creating BTC strategic reserves

    In 2024, more and more countries are considering using Bitcoin (BTC) as part of strategic reserves thanks to its potential role in addressing inflation issues.

    Besides El Salvador's Bitcoin (BTC) saga, Hong Kong, one of the most influential fintech hubs in the world, is considering the reserve status for the largest cryptocurrency.

    As explained by Johnny Ng, HK parliament deputy, with the growing adoption of the "digital gold," it can be added into reserves by different countries.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Death Cross Amid Market Drop
    Aug 6, 2024 - 14:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Death Cross Amid Market Drop
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu Faces 22 Billion SHIB Threat From Bankrupt Broker
    Aug 6, 2024 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu Faces 22 Billion SHIB Threat From Bankrupt Broker
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image ETH, ADA and AVAX Print Unusual Triple-Digit Whale Transaction Surge
    Aug 6, 2024 - 14:45
    ETH, ADA and AVAX Print Unusual Triple-Digit Whale Transaction Surge
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Sets The Standard for Blockchain Speed with New Mainnet Consensus Mechanism
    WhoMadeWho, Da Capo to Headline AFTER 2049, Singapore's Biggest Pre- Formula 1 Party
    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Death Cross Amid Market Drop
    Shiba Inu Faces 22 Billion SHIB Threat From Bankrupt Broker
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD