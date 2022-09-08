BingX Exchange Removes Fees for Spot Trading

As crypto capitalization collapses again, leading centralized exchange BingX announced an unusual promo campaign to support traders and attract a new generation of users to the platform.

BingX exchange removes trading fees amid bear market

According to the official statement shared by the BingX team, it removes all trading fees on spot modules, including maker fees, taker fees and fees for grid trading.

Enjoy "0 #Fees" on #BingX Spot Trading and Take More Profits!



🗓️Time: 14:00 2022-09-07 (UTC+8) until further notice.

😉Enjoy zero fees as both Spot Maker and Taker as well as Grid Trading!

🗣️Come to enjoy your trading in #BingX



Click to see the details:https://t.co/9v7gd9TDN9 pic.twitter.com/biMY4WQOQt — BingX (@BingXOfficial) September 8, 2022

Zero-fee trading started on Sept. 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (UTC+8). The promo will be active until further official notice by BingX representatives.

The new feature will be available for all assets listed on the platform, including the most popular ones: BTC, ETH, MATIC, PSG, ADA, SHIB, LUNC, OP, STG, DOGE and CHZ, as well as IDO coins.

Ads

Elvisco Carrington, communications and PR director at BingX, highlights that this promotion is of paramount importance for new traders:

All users will enjoy zero fees for all spot trading pairs. Waiving fees are for the good of all users as it helps make crypto more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Pioneering concept of "social trading": What is BingX?

Singapore-based crypto exchange BingX obtained trading licenses in Canada, the U.S., Lithuania and Australia. Its slogan is "Trading made easy," as it is well known for its user-friendliness and feature-rich toolkit.

The platform has a built-in "social trading" module; users can subscribe to successful traders, copy their strategies and enjoy increased profits.

Also, as U.Today has previously reported, BingX released an intuitive "Grid Trading" module to make crypto exchange operations more streamlined and automated.