    Binance Futures Finally Lists Largest Base DeFi Token, Price Rocketing

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Aerodrome Finance (AERO), largest DeFi on Base, now has its token listed by Binance Futures with 75x leverage
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 15:34
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Aerodrome Finance (AERO), the largest DeFi protocol on Coinbase's L2 Base, and Kaia (KAIA), a product of Klaytn's rebranding, have seen their key tokens listed by Binance Futures in the USD-margined section. Both assets are available for trading with up to 75x leverage.

    Binance Futures lists KAIA, AERO contracts with 75x margin

    Starting today, Dec. 4, 2024, Binance Futures, a derivatives unit of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance (BNB), supports KAIAUSDT and AEROUSDT Perpetual Contracts. Both products are available in a USD-margined contracts toolkit.

    The contracts can be traded with up to 75x leverage. The KAIAUSDT perpetual contract debuts on Binance Futures at 2:00 p.m. UTC, while AEROUSDT arrives 15 minutes later. U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin is a settlement asset for the new offerings.

    Funding rates for the perpetual contracts will be adjusted every four hours, with a 2% limit. 

    KAIA is the core native cryptocurrency of Kaia, a brand-new L1 that kicked off as a result of a strategic merger between the Klaytn and Finschia projects that happened earlier this year. AERO is a utility and governance cryptocurrency of Aerodrome Finance (AERO), the largest DeFi protocol on Base L2 by total value locked (TVL).

    As covered by U.Today previously, Binance Futures made headlines in October by listing MOODENG, SANTOS and SAFE USDT-settled contracts with 75x leverage.

    AERO price jumps by 20% in no time

    Aerodrome Finance's AERO soared to new local high today. In less than 30 minutes, the asset added 20% and peaked at $1.96.

    With this upsurge, the token's marker cap crossed a $1.33 billion valuation. The token replaced overhyped meme coin Peanut The Squirrel (PNUT) as the 98th largest cryptocurrency, CoinMarketCap states.

    The trading volume in AERO pairs rocketed by 50% overnight. At the same time, the KAIA price reacted to the listing announcement with a 10% price upsurge. The token surpassed EOS and GALA heavyweights and is almost ready to smash FLOKI meme coin by market cap.

    The market benchmark is up 3.43% for the crypto segment in the last 24 hours.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

