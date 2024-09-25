    Binance Coin (BNB) May Be Poised for Historic Price Breakout Ahead of CZ's Release

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance Coin (BNB) on Verge of potentially historic price breakout four days before CZ's release from prison
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 14:45
    Binance Coin (BNB) May Be Poised for Historic Price Breakout Ahead of CZ's Release
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of the native token on the BNB chain and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, is slowly but surely approaching a key block of resistance around the previous all-time high of $691 per BNB. Since its inception three years ago, the price of the cryptocurrency has never managed to break above this level in several attempts.

    Advertisement

    However, this time may be different. 

    Related
    $100 Trillion for Binance: CEO Teng Reveals Jaw-Dropping All-Time High
    Tue, 09/24/2024 - 15:21
    $100 Trillion for Binance: CEO Teng Reveals Jaw-Dropping All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Cofounder Breaks Silence on Satoshi Bitcoin Speculations
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Will Never Make Any (Meme) Crypto Again
    Michael Saylor Weighs in On BlackRock's Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy

    Why? The former head of the exchange, known for his influence on the market, Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, is expected to be released in only four days - on Sept. 29.

    Advertisement

    CZ, 4 and Binance

    Recall that as part of a deal with the DoJ and the U.S. SEC, the exchange was hit with a colossal fine of more than $4.2 billion earlier this year, and CZ himself ended up in jail for four months.

    Now the former Binance boss is nearing the end of his sentence, while the price of BNB is hitting a multi-year high. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Of course, with such a confluence of technical and fundamental factors in the crypto space, there is growing speculation among traders and enthusiasts that CZ's exit could be the trigger needed for BNB's price to overcome the heavy block and surge higher in search of a new all-time high. 

    Whether it will actually work is a big question. 

    Related
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 16:18
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    However, the convergence of factors looks impressive. It will also be interesting to see how the release and return of such an influential figure to the crypto space will affect quotes. The market has not seen such cases before, so regardless of the outcome, we are about to witness a precedent.

    #Binance coin #Binance Coin News #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 14:40
    Mark Cuban Calls for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's Resignation
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 14:30
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With Massive BTC Transfer
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TON Ecosystem and its Projects: A Growing Narrative
    European Gaming Congress 2024 Final Agenda Revealed
    Unlocking Brand Power: The Global Hub for Ad Tech, Mar Tech & Influencer Marketing
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) May Be Poised for Historic Price Breakout Ahead of CZ's Release
    Mark Cuban Calls for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's Resignation
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With Massive BTC Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD