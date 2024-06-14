Advertisement
    Binance Cofounder Issues Key Alert to Crypto Community

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto community is strongly encouraged to remain alert
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 14:54
    In a critical message to the crypto community, Binance cofounder Yi He has issued a warning about a fake account impersonating her, which has led to some users being scammed. The alert comes after it was reported that an individual fell victim to a malicious link posted by the fake account, resulting in the theft of 60 ETH.

    Yi He took to her official X account, @heyibinance, to inform her followers and the broader crypto community about the impersonation. She emphasized that this account is her only legitimate social media presence and that Binance Coin (BNB) is the only token she endorses.

    This distinction is crucial as scammers often exploit the credibility of well-known figures in the industry to deceive the community.

    The crypto community is thus strongly encouraged to remain alert to the presence of such fake accounts. In this regard, the Binance cofounder urges the crypto community to report any suspicious activity and fake accounts to the appropriate authorities to aid in the prevention of additional scams. This collective effort is vital in preventing others from getting scammed.

    Binance Chinese's warning

    Echoing Yi He's warning, Binance Chinese has also advised users to exercise caution when dealing with online information. They emphasize the importance of not clicking on unknown links or scanning unfamiliar QR codes.

    Users are advised to protect their personal information and assets diligently and to always seek verification through official channels before engaging with any crypto-related content.

    This recent incident involving the Binance cofounder underscores the growing sophistication of online scams and the importance of vigilance in the digital asset space. The crypto community is urged to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of information before proceeding with any action.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

