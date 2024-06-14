Binance Cofounder Issues Key Alert to Crypto Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a critical message to the crypto community, Binance cofounder Yi He has issued a warning about a fake account impersonating her, which has led to some users being scammed. The alert comes after it was reported that an individual fell victim to a malicious link posted by the fake account, resulting in the theft of 60 ETH.

Yi He took to her official X account, @heyibinance, to inform her followers and the broader crypto community about the impersonation. She emphasized that this account is her only legitimate social media presence and that Binance Coin (BNB) is the only token she endorses.

I noticed that a fake account has impersonated me and some users have been scammed. It’s been reported to me that someone has clicked into a malicious link and 60 ETH was stolen.@heyibinance is my only account. And $BNB is the only token that I endorse.



This distinction is crucial as scammers often exploit the credibility of well-known figures in the industry to deceive the community.

The crypto community is thus strongly encouraged to remain alert to the presence of such fake accounts. In this regard, the Binance cofounder urges the crypto community to report any suspicious activity and fake accounts to the appropriate authorities to aid in the prevention of additional scams. This collective effort is vital in preventing others from getting scammed.

Binance Chinese's warning

Echoing Yi He's warning, Binance Chinese has also advised users to exercise caution when dealing with online information. They emphasize the importance of not clicking on unknown links or scanning unfamiliar QR codes.

Users are advised to protect their personal information and assets diligently and to always seek verification through official channels before engaging with any crypto-related content.

This recent incident involving the Binance cofounder underscores the growing sophistication of online scams and the importance of vigilance in the digital asset space. The crypto community is urged to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of information before proceeding with any action.