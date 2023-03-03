Binance CEO Shares Jaw-Dropping WeChat Hoax About Himself

Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, recently shared photoshopped image that went viral on WeChat in China
Binance CEO Shares Jaw-Dropping WeChat Hoax About Himself
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ in the cryptocurrency world, recently shared a photoshopped image that went viral on WeChat in China.

The image claimed that he had been shot by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), with whom Binance reportedly works closely.

While the image was clearly a hoax, it sparked a lot of discussion within the cryptocurrency community.

The community's reactions ranged from eye-rolling to amusement, with some calling out the recent wave of FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) that has been plaguing the industry.

Some even joked about what the next outrageous hoax would be. However, others expressed concern about the potential harm that false information like this could do to the industry's reputation.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Crashes After Another Multimillion Dollar Dump
One user  poked fun at the situation, referencing Mark Twain's famous quote, "Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated."

CZ recommended unsubscribing from sources that share fake news in order to avoid negativity. 

While the image may have been harmless, it highlights the importance of being cautious about what information is shared and believed in the cryptocurrency space. With the industry already facing scrutiny from regulators and traditional financial institutions, false information and hoaxes only serves to further erode public trust.

Despite the lighthearted response, the incident underscores the growing challenge of combating misinformation and propaganda in the cryptocurrency space.

#Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Will Go Fully Cross-Chain, If This Proposal Passes
03/03/2023 - 14:40
XRP Will Go Fully Cross-Chain, If This Proposal Passes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Developers Announce Next Major Date for Shanghai Testnet Upgrade
03/03/2023 - 13:53
Ethereum (ETH) Developers Announce Next Major Date for Shanghai Testnet Upgrade
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Community Pushes Burn Rate up 7,900% as Shiba Inu Hits New Milestone
03/03/2023 - 13:35
SHIB Community Pushes Burn Rate up 7,900% as Shiba Inu Hits New Milestone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan