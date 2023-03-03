Binance CEO Shares Jaw-Dropping WeChat Hoax About Himself

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, recently shared photoshopped image that went viral on WeChat in China

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ in the cryptocurrency world, recently shared a photoshopped image that went viral on WeChat in China.

The image claimed that he had been shot by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), with whom Binance reportedly works closely.

While the image was clearly a hoax, it sparked a lot of discussion within the cryptocurrency community.

The community's reactions ranged from eye-rolling to amusement, with some calling out the recent wave of FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) that has been plaguing the industry.

Ads Ads

Some even joked about what the next outrageous hoax would be. However, others expressed concern about the potential harm that false information like this could do to the industry's reputation.

One user poked fun at the situation, referencing Mark Twain's famous quote, "Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated."

CZ recommended unsubscribing from sources that share fake news in order to avoid negativity.

While the image may have been harmless, it highlights the importance of being cautious about what information is shared and believed in the cryptocurrency space. With the industry already facing scrutiny from regulators and traditional financial institutions, false information and hoaxes only serves to further erode public trust.

Despite the lighthearted response, the incident underscores the growing challenge of combating misinformation and propaganda in the cryptocurrency space.