    Binance CEO Names Crucial Element of Binance's Success

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 15:38
    Binance CEO Names Crucial Element of Binance’s Success
    Binance chief executive Richard Teng who took the leadership from Changpeng Zhao at the end of 2023, and is now taking the crypto exchange further to the future, has published a tweet.

    In that post, he revealed to the community the key ingredient that helps Binance to remain a market leader and which can also help other companies to succeed.

    Importance of teamwork

    According to Teng’s tweet, for a company to succeed it is important to make a focus on teamwork. He published a scheme to illustrate this thesis and name the components which are important here.

    Teamwork consists of a vision, a mission, goals, collaboration, creativity, and those all finally result in success.

    Richard Teng tweeted: “Together, we achieve more. Collective impact fuels success.”

    In the comments, Teng also agreed that another important element to success is the community that Binance or any other cryptocurrency company works with.

    Teng names "best defense" against crypto scammers

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Richard Teng issued a crucial warning to the BNB community regarding online crypto scammers that target users’ Web3 wallets.

    The Binance CEO stressed the importance of “vigilance” when working in the crypto space. Adding that scammers often “exploit urgency,” therefore, he said, “your best defence is knowledge and caution.”

    As for practical advice, he said that it is crucial that one should never import a seed phrase one receives from somebody and it is also vital not to “rush into urgent “fixes””.

    Teng shared a link to an article recently published by Binance, in which several main types of crypto scams are covered. These include rectification scams and “seed phrase traps.”

