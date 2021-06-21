Bear Market Confirmed, Says CryptoQuant CEO

Bitcoin is already in a bear market, according to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, claims that a new Bitcoin bear market has been confirmed in a recent tweet:

I hate to say this, but it seems like the $BTC bear market confirmed.

He notes that large holders have started sending coins to exchanges en masse, which is a sign of “whale capitulation.”

Image by @ki_young_ju