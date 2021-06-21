PointPay PointPay

Bear Market Confirmed, Says CryptoQuant CEO

News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 17:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is already in a bear market, according to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju
Bear Market Confirmed, Says CryptoQuant CEO
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, claims that a new Bitcoin bear market has been confirmed in a recent tweet:

I hate to say this, but it seems like the $BTC bear market confirmed.

He notes that large holders have started sending coins to exchanges en masse, which is a sign of “whale capitulation.”    

Bear market
Image by @ki_young_ju

card
 
Earlier today, Bitcoin dipped all the way to $31,700 on the Bitstamp exchange. At press time, the cryptocurrency continues to trade nearly the daily low.

The market is facing severe selling pressure amid China’s worsening crackdown on crypto.

MicroStrategy’s $489 million Bitcoin purchase—which was revealed earlier today—failed to tame the ferocious bears.   

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Beam (BEAM) Updates Roadmap With New BeamX DeFi Ecosystem, Completes Hard Fork, Teases New Tools Release
06/21/2021 - 18:24

Beam (BEAM) Updates Roadmap With New BeamX DeFi Ecosystem, Completes Hard Fork, Teases New Tools Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bear Market Confirmed, Says CryptoQuant CEO
06/21/2021 - 17:51

Bear Market Confirmed, Says CryptoQuant CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Canadian Regulator Takes Action Against Second-Biggest Bitcoin Futures Exchange
06/21/2021 - 17:22

Canadian Regulator Takes Action Against Second-Biggest Bitcoin Futures Exchange

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya